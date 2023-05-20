Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 20 May 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while and leave footprints on our heart and we are never, ever the same. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you see in your wine the reflection of a person not in your range of vision, don’t drink it. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Paper can’t wrap up a fire.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There is much to be gained from taking a concentrated approach on the work/ career front. It’s a simple equation: the more you do today; the more time you free up for later in the week, which, given the shifting influences, could see a rather whirlwind development along romantic lines! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 32, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s possible that you’ll feel slightly out-of-the-loop when it comes to a very particular material matter. That said; an attempt to reclaim full and undisputed control could backfire. It may be best to give this a little time in order to assess a more nuanced solution! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The planetary emphasis is likely to switch to communications with a connection to career and your short-term future. It’s not a day to act so independently that you put yourself out of touch with colleagues. An error may need to be explained and a decision may be on the cards! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 28, 31, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There is a subtle sense of perceived obligation developing throughout the day. However, there is a fine but very obvious line between offering assistance/support and taking on far too much responsibility. It may be in your best interests to identify the cause of this obligation from the start! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 36, 41, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The shifting sun will feel quite liberating. However, there may well be a very fine line when it comes to effective communications in general. You may need to be a little more direct so that others understand you clearly, but not so blunt that you lose any potential support! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 21, 38, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to go-getting influences, it should be a pretty good day to talk through any lingering doubts or concerns on the work front. That said; you shouldn’t accept the very first suggestion or proposal that drops on your desk. Do take the time to process other options too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 36, 39, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where new ideas to improve one key area are likely to materialize, but there may be more than a couple of obstacles to negotiate. In addition, the overall vibe is likely to be a highly impulsive one and this could set the conditions for a poorer deal or agreement than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 12, 24, 35, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you may feel unusually extrovert and/or communicative, especially when it comes to an ongoing obligation. A moment of self-confidence may turn out to be marginally disruptive in the face of an important decision. It’s certainly not a day to give in to impulse! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 28, 32, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While the prevailing vibe may feel sunny and bubbly, it’s not an effortless kind of day. Incoming information may appear beautifully straightforward, but there could be a minor complication. Thoughtful and objective responses will serve you better than hasty reactions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 36, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A rather unreliable vibe may well guide you in the wrong direction. Something close to completion or close to the metaphorical finishing line may well require more attention than you’re willing to give. If you rush today, you may develop a pang of regret later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 21, 30, 37, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Be mindful of an AM/PM split. Shifting influences later in the day could reverse the significance of earlier incoming information. It’s perhaps best to avoid impulse reactions whether the initial news is good or not so good. Do take care with formal and/or inflexible agreements! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 23, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You should experience a complete reversal of the recent heavy mood when it comes to the workplace. Feelings of general satisfaction will replace that nagging unease or sense of pressure. It’s also possible that you’ll get belated thanks for something which you thought was forgotten! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 27, 32, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Busta Rhymes, Bronson Pinchot, Jimmy Stewart, Danny Aiello, Cher, Joe Cocker

