Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 20 May 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while and leave footprints on our heart and we are never, ever the same. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

To attract good fortune, spend a new coin on an old friend, share an old pleasure with a new friend, and lift up the heart of a true friend by writing his name on the wings of a dragon. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Paper can’t wrap up a fire.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The airy sun will be uplifting from the start. Yesterday’s restrictive vibe will almost definitely reverse itself, and you’ll be back to your enthusiastic, easy-going self. However, you could find that you’ll squander those energies when it comes to a romance related matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 17, 21, 24, 37

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Refreshed aspects should remove any chill in the air. Romantic matters will be very well-aspected. It really all depends on whether you can switch off from a material matter and relax enough to enjoy your weekend. It’s possible that you might need to think up a plausible excuse to get out of something! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 23, 28, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The need for some kind of symbolic or significant change is likely to seep in. This may be connected to a sudden creative surge, but it is more likely to revolve around an ongoing matter. Whichever it is, you’ll be determined enough to reach any short-term goals you set! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 17, 24, 38, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The emphasis is on communications, but in a positive way, which bodes well for getting in touch and for short journeys. Don’t be surprised if you’re on the receiving end of some uplifting news, either. If there is a downside, it will be a propensity to be a little too optimistic! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 24, 32, 43, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a chance of a romantic interlude or encounter, but the planets suggest that it’s more likely to be one of those ‘one- off’ moments – sweet and fun, but nothing serious, so it might be best not to attach any great significance to a flattering or flirty comment. Keep your head! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 38, 42, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you could get support and help from an unlikely quarter. If you give some time to an ongoing problem or matter, you may discover a connection you hadn’t considered before. Whatever the root-cause may be, it’s not a good idea to throw money at it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 28, 31, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A stroke of minor luck is likely to brighten your day, as long as you discount cash matters, since it is the area that’s unlikely to change for the better. It’s more a day to take advantage of the dynamic vibes when it comes to your relationships. All that said; an act of indiscretion could create a tricky moment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 12, 16, 22, 37, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Refreshed aspects mean that you are likely to be drawn to the more unconventional enjoyments in life and you will have at least some time to indulge yourself. Romance is also on the agenda. If there is a particular downside, it will be an inability to walk away from something that is nothing to do with you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 29, 36, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may be in the mood for socializing and while it’s a great time to meet up with friends, you may be disappointed if you focus too much on old issues, especially if there is nothing that can be done or said to change anything. Don’t get in too deep right now and all will be well! Today’s Numbers: 10, 13, 26, 32, 35, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 If your inner voice urges a more impulsive response, don’t ignore it. Improvements can be made both in the friendship and romance zone, thanks to the warmer influences. All that said; a distinct dip in your self confidence is likely to be your only block to a clearer understanding! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 17, 25, 31, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s likely to be a very relaxing day for you, thanks to shifting influences. You should be able to devise a way to simply ease into a more relaxed state. However, although an important or pressing matter might benefit from being put on hold for a while, don’t delay it for too long! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 34, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Don’t let one minor piece of unexpected and unwelcome news dampen the day; money matters might not be as secure as you initially thought, but the day will still have plenty of potential. Offering a helping hand might eat into your time, but your thoughtfulness will be noted! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 33, 40

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Busta Rhymes, Bronson Pinchot, Jimmy Stewart, Danny Aiello, Cher, Joe Cocker

