Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 20 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be . . . — Robert Browning

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

All temptations are found either in hope or fear. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To be unhappy over what one lacks is to waste what one already possesses.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While it’s not the type of sparkling day that you’d enjoy, the slightly pushy influences will create a more constructive atmosphere than of late. Take advantage of the analytical vibe. A friend’s interpretation of a particular work/career related problem might prove to be very helpful! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 21, 30, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A gentler vibe is likely to offer a more workable solution to a couple of previously uncertain matters. A sensitive or well thought-out approach will yield terrific results on the work front, and a development on the romance front could turn out to be something worth pursuing! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 23, 38, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You can expect a change of pace; that said; yesterday’s serious vibe may continue to have an effect. You’re likely to be feeling less sociable and in the mood for some sorting out and/or reorganization. You may need to accept that you can’t achieve it all in one sitting! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 19, 22, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 This could be a great day for making discreet or staged progress on any ambitions that you may have put on hold recently. Today’s particular planetary mix suggests that you’ll certainly have the ability to work in a measured and consistent way to maximize your chance of success! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 30, 36, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The fairly thoughtful vibe could supply some useful pointers when it comes to a potentially sensitive issue. Something that perhaps previously seemed to be beyond full resolution should be given a second hearing or chance. However, you may need to wait until it is raised by someone else! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 26, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you may well discover or stumble across some inconsistencies in facts and figures when it comes to recent incoming information. That said; take care with how you process this, since it’s a day where you could accidently draw attention to someone else’s error! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 16, 21, 30, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you could direct all your energies into one unproductive area. That said; you could actually turn this to your advantage in the long run. It may well depend upon the amount of time you’re willing to spend on this and on how determined you are to see it all through! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 19, 25, 32, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A problem in the form of romance may well surface at the wrong time. If career matters are pressing, you may have to put the emotional issue to one side. In addition: don’t promise anything you can’t deliver, since you may have to retract your words quite quickly! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 30, 37, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A pensive vibe points to some minor tensions in your platonic relationships. These tensions can easily be resolved with some forward thinking. Then again, this could be made worse by a nagging unease of what might develop. Tread carefully with a friend and don’t necessarily assume the worst! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 22, 29, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a mixed day but the overall effect is likely to be a constructive move forward within a supportive context. One very specific matter, possibly one connected to your friendship zone, will require a fairly straightforward reaction. Don’t dwell too much on previously wasted time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 39, 43, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today’s quietly refined vibe brings the opportunity for some significant personal development. Your communication skills will certainly benefit from the gentle boost of self-confidence, making this a good, if draining day to resolve any outstanding issues that may be playing on your mind! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 26, 38, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to subtle but improving influences there could be a chance to catch up with someone you haven’t seen in a while. Do take this chance, because although you might feel as though you lack both the time and the energy you’ll find that today has a distinctly invigorating vibe! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 25, 34, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Nicole Kidman, Lionel Richie, Brian Wilson, John Mahoney, Anne Murray, John Goodman, Cyndi Lauper, Chet Atkins, Danny Aiello

