Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be . . . — Robert Browning

All temptations are found either in hope or fear. — English Proverb

To be unhappy over what one lacks is to waste what one already possesses.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to begin with a focus on material matters. Money looks strong up until the fall, after which you should adopt a more cautious approach. Towards the New Year there may be a change of direction in terms of your career, while February’s planets could bring some useful information your way. Romantic matters should not only level out in March, they should take off altogether. Office romances are highly likely throughout the spring, but if you are looking for commitment, then you’ll need to wait until summer time. However, June could see a clash between romance and work/school. It could be that you’re faced with a tricky choice. A blast from the past in late June could be initially unsettling, but it may well prove to be a good thing!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a trace of idealism in the planetary mixes. When it comes to practical and material matters you may be more inclined to focus on previous results, rather than on current or imminent ones. The planets also suggest that a romantic issue may turn a trace idealistic too: don’t compare the past and the present! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 22, 35, 42, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Relationships are likely to shift perspective, but there may be further developments later in the week. Something that wasn’t important may seem to become more significant or vice-versa. The key word is ‘seem’. In addition; be aware of the impact of incorrect or incomplete information! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 39, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A revelation on a personal level may turn out to be minor, but it could still take you by surprise. Indirect planetary mixes may also bring a very subtle development when it comes to (perhaps unwisely) mixing business with pleasure. As with others, take extra care with romance! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 21, 23, 34, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to a subtle Neptune/Venus mix, you’re likely to react quite strongly to what may turn out to be fairly small changes in your personal life. Specifically; it may not be wise to react to a possible or potential blip on the romance front. Wait for another couple of days for a more accurate perspective! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 27, 32, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A somewhat starry-eyed Neptune/Venus aspect suggests that you’ll be easily side-tracked, particularly when it comes to matters of the heart. Take care with how you respond to informal/casual dialogue: there is a slight tendency to assume a little too much based on too little! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 20, 32, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Dreamy but unreliable planetary accents could give way to slight tension in your relationships. There may be a tendency to ignore little blips, which could evolve, if left unchecked. While you shouldn’t go looking for problems, don’t sweep minor issues under the carpet! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 20, 32, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 An emotional complication could make today seem like hard work, but pause to check whether you’re being entirely fair. If it feels as though someone close to you expects a little too much from you, there may be a valid reason why. The missing factor may be something that you’ve forgotten! Today’s Numbers: 1, 11, 16, 22, 38, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 As with others, overly dreamy planetary accents may downplay the need to deal with minor problems, particularly when it comes to emotional and/or romantic matters. What could complicate this trend is a slightly judgmental outlook on your part. An ‘I am right’ attitude could rebound in a few days! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 23, 27, 32, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications could be a little sloppy or not entirely based in fact, thanks to rather idealistic planetary accents. An objective, no-nonsense attitude will make short work of any minor problem, but this may be harder to do than it sounds. In addition; don’t extend this no-nonsense approach to romance! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 22, 26, 34, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A confusing undercurrent, courtesy of a Venus/Neptune mix, may well muddle emotional matters. Incoming news may not be what it seems. In addition; it’s possible that practical considerations may get in the way of a potential romantic development. If objectivity is missing, it should return by the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 28, 33, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A seemingly insightful vibe isn’t likely to facilitate the coziest atmosphere. It may be a day where you’ll be inclined to over-think even fairly surface statements when it comes to matters of the heart. It might be wise to keep new and potential romances on the back-burner for another time! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 16, 22, 30, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There is a slightly clumsy, but subtle vibe about. Idealistic planetary accents may well place a little pressure on your relationships. It’s most likely a case of sensitivity levels being high. You may know what’s best, but it is a day where no one is likely to see eye-to-eye! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 19, 21, 33, 42

Famous people born on your birthday include: Nicole Kidman, Lionel Richie, Brian Wilson, John Mahoney, Anne Murray, John Goodman, Cyndi Lauper, Chet Atkins, Danny Aiello

