Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 20 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The limits of my language are the limits of my world. — Ludwig Wittgenstein

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Eat and drink with your relatives; do business with strangers. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you wish to know the mind of a man, listen to his words.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to a reversal in the planets it’s a day where you’ll either feel obliged to make up for lost time or you’ll feel that you can’t possibly put anything on hold. However; there’s a propensity to plan for far too much. Remove some of the pressure by rethinking your aims and goals! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 17, 25, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Incoming news, which has the capacity to have an indirect impact on a previous decision or outcome, could take you by surprise. It may be best to wait until tomorrow before dealing with it. The incoming news itself is likely to be fairly neutral and it could be linked to future aims! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 38, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It may be hard to get motivated on a couple of fronts but it won’t be impossible. It is a day to plod through the slightly restrictive vibe slowly but surely. Look ahead to your specific targets to avoid distractions and take your time. Rushing through a particular matter is inadvisable! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 36, 41, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Yesterday’s extravagant impulses should even out nicely. In addition; romance looks set to improve. That said; there may be an unexpected development, which could actually be quite informative and useful. This development may well encourage you to revisit a recent issue or minor problem! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 30, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may be the weekend, but the fun vibe is not likely to appear until something else has been dealt with. That said; you should find that the serious vibes are actually quite supportive when it comes to a recent misunderstanding. A moment of pride may block you from getting back on track! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 17, 25, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thoughtful influences will govern the majority of the day. It may be the start of the weekend, but this is the day when any previous lapses in work-related developments are likely to catch up with you. Your best strategy will be to perhaps face this bad news and correct whatever has gone off-course! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Insightful influences will zone in on areas that require immediate attention. In your case, it could be that your cash flow requires some adjustments. Double-check any financial exchanges, since it’s a day where trivial mistakes could turn out to be time-consuming to correct! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 26, 34, 45, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s actually an excellent day to patch things up, especially if a particular relationship is experiencing a slight chill. Be the one to take the first step. Even if you don’t get the response you hope for straightaway, a warm and sincere gesture from you will filter through, bit by bit! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 28, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Settling influences suggest that a slightly lethargic vibe might descend. It could be that you’ll let an opportunity slip by. It could be related to a recent development. Alternatively, there may be something lingering from yesterday that needs addressing. Whatever it is, don’t ignore it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a slightly misguiding vibe about it since it’s a day where you’re likely to invest your time and energy into other people’s situations, whilst neglecting something that is directly connected to you. Getting too involved in other people’s problems will not help you resolve your own! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 29, 36, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slight tendency to overdo it, especially when it comes to material/financial matters. An inclination to attach too much importance to appearances and image may have you overlooking more important factors. It’s not a day to be fooled by outward appearances! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 17, 26, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may well find the general vibes, whilst being quite insightful, aren’t actually helpful for an emotional issue or matter. Let things slow down a little so you can hear what is being said. A reversed decision may not be good news, but there will still be something you can work with! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 18, 29, 34, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Reed Diamond, Diana Rigg, Natalie Wood, Tantoo Cardinal, Dean Winters, Carlos Santana, Kim Carnes, Elizabeth Dole, Geovanna Amati, Chris Cornell

