These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 20 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The limits of my language are the limits of my world. — Ludwig Wittgenstein

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Pride is the mask of one’s own faults. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you wish to know the mind of a man, listen to his words.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A cool, calm, collected approach will serve you well, as will a flexible attitude. It’s a day where emotional matters are likely to be stirred up by the strength of the moon. It is not a good idea to have deep discussions, because you’re likely to end up going round in circles! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 17, 23, 31, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may be a case of having to think twice throughout much of the day. Speaking candidly will not achieve much; if fact, it could create minor upsets in your personal relationships. It may be one of those days where if you can’t think of something nice to say, don’t say anything at all! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 25, 29, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s not the most neutral day for emotionally based decisions. It’s possible that you won’t be feeling much warmth, because other people may seem unpredictable. You may need to lighten up when it comes to romance, since a slight chill will make you appear a little unapproachable! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 28, 32, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Cash matters and financial transactions feature. Your cash-flow may be relatively stable, but as the day progresses you will need to keep an eye on any transactions, especially the small ones, which will soon mount up. Just as importantly, look out for any hidden costs too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 24, 26, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The moon is likely to point towards some useful solutions with regard to a personal matter. However, it’s not likely to be easy. Something that is outdated might still hold a certain amount of appeal or sentimental value. It may not be the right day or time to make an objective decision! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 22, 26, 30, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Try not to dwell on the negatives and concentrate on the day’s positives, since the moon in Leo isn’t going to be very objective. Over-the-top ideas will work if tweaked and pared down to sensible levels. If possible, let a friend help you to dispel any lingering pessimistic thoughts! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 38, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Any urge to squander your hard-earned cash should be avoided. The fiery vibes of the moon may well encourage you to think big. Unfortunately, those same vibes won’t necessarily impart a great deal of financial wisdom. It’s a day where your expenses may well surge! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 32, 36, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You may find that you feel obliged to keep everyone happy at the expense of your own time and energy levels. However, a demand or request could have an accidental and unpredictable consequence: you could stumble across a useful turning point or breakthrough with regard to a separate matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 39, 43, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Fiery influences may have a marginally unsettling effect. Another person may appear to be a little too controlling and you’ll be more inclined to agree in order to generate a harmonious atmosphere. Perhaps you’ll need to count to ten before agreeing to something that may be slightly unreasonable! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 18, 27, 35, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Communications are liable to a little disruption, thanks to the moon. You might be convinced that you’re fully up to speed, but you may need to be attentive to what should be a fairly obvious subtext. Don’t assume something is true just because you like the sound of what you hear! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 34, 37, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you may need to keep your eye on the ball, otherwise you’re likely to be sidetracked by something that isn’t really so important, while something that may require your full attention could get sidelined. A slightly selfish vibe may encourage you to ignore what’s right in front of you! Today’s Numbers: 10, 13, 27, 39, 41, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a little discord in the air, thanks to the moon. Others may seem a little ‘high-maintenance’ on a day where you may be feeling in need of some attention too. Don’t assume that you’re getting everything wrong and if a work-related matter crops up, tend to that first! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 30, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Reed Diamond, Diana Rigg, Natalie Wood, Tantoo Cardinal, Dean Winters, Carlos Santana, Kim Carnes, Elizabeth Dole, Geovanna Amati, Chris Cornell

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.