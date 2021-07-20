These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The limits of my language are the limits of my world. — Ludwig Wittgenstein

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Eat and drink with your relatives; do business with strangers. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you wish to know the mind of a man, listen to his words.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead could start with a surge of energy that takes even you by surprise, but if it feels as though someone is trying to restrict you take a step back and think about their point of view. This will eventually resolve itself by the end of the autumn and will remove any potential tensions. In March you are likely to experience some intensity and drama in matters of the heart. You’ll be irresistible, but reluctant to be tied down. By the end of the year work or school will be an area in which your natural authority will be nicely tempered with a level of charisma, helping you on your way to success.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day to watch what you say and to keep a clear sense of what you are trying to communicate. Good intentions won’t be enough; a tendency to offer constructive criticism will need to be couched in a very tactful way. Important decisions will almost certainly benefit from a brief break! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 27, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A rather frosty sun/moon mix may well impact on those lesser decisions without your realizing and you could end up wasting time on a very minor development that could be resolved quite quickly and without fuss. Perhaps you should figure out what exactly is the root cause of this temporary drive! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 39, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where answers and solutions may not be obvious or clear, since the analytical vibe is likely to challenge bold ideas with a moment of doubt. In addition; this same vibe may encourage you to backpedal when it comes to a metaphorical crossroad. It may be best to not rush decisions for now! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 28, 33, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The role of Jupiter may have a marginally negative impact on a recent choice, decision or plan today. Alternatively, something that you may have settled on could be subject to second thoughts. It may be best to give this matter a little more time; don’t backtrack just yet! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 20, 38, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 As with others, informal and/or verbal communications may be subject to almost unavoidable crossed-wires. In addition; you may need to curb a tendency to disregard other people’s comments, since this tendency could be have an impact on an otherwise useful exchange! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 28, 33, 37, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s the kind of day where everyone is likely to have something to say, but where few will listen patiently. If you can side-step an awkward or delicate situation, then do so, because the rather single-minded vibe is not likely to soothe the current mood. Where possible, stay neutral! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 36, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may need to negotiate two opposing vibes to the day. A tactful, diplomatic strain will be at odds with the more assertive option. If you’re feeling edgy and irritable, then the assertive path is probably not the wisest choice. That said; being too laid back may not yield great results either! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 39, 43, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you’ll be able to deal with minor glitches, errors and blips easily, but there will be the chance that you still may feel quite dissatisfied, whatever the end result. What will probably be lacking is a sense of a visible result or outcome. Don’t let this take too much of a hold! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 23, 27, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A subtly humorless vibe may feel quite closed, and you may feel as though you’re getting nowhere. It’s not a great day to rethink any tricky situations, since a tendency to ‘sell yourself short’ could see you losing out, one way or another. Try not to write anything off, at least for a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 28, 33, 37, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Be aware of what could go wrong, since today’s pressured vibe will be replaced with a much more measured one in a couple of days. Even if a risk strikes you as an attractive option, do take some time to reconsider, since it’s possible that you’ll be inclined to step up at the wrong time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 22, 36, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There may be a contradictory element to negotiate for today. High sensitivity levels on your part could actually make you a little resistant to other people’s suggestions and ideas. Try not to overreact to something that you regard as an imposition on your space and/or time! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 27, 33, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Take care with informal agreements today, since a slightly restrictive vibe at work could push you too far in one specific direction at a point where more options and choices should be considered. In addition; it’s possible that a seemingly easy or small request in the earlier hours will escalate! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 21, 30, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Reed Diamond, Diana Rigg, Natalie Wood, Tantoo Cardinal, Dean Winters, Carlos Santana, Kim Carnes, Elizabeth Dole, Geovanna Amati, Chris Cornell

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

George Clooney has been pushing himself forward lately as something of a political commentator. However, the planets suggest he may come to regret this as some scandalous news breaks in the next few months!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.