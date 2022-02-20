These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Never does the human soul appear so strong and noble as when it foregoes revenge, and dares to forgive an injury. — Edwin Hubbell Chapin

Who takes the child by the hand takes the mother by the heart. — German Proverb

Only the wisest, and the stupidest of men never change.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a strong note in terms of your social life, but on a less positive note in terms of work or school. You may need to rethink a certain matter in terms of a romantic development, but this will be easily resolved if you listen to someone’s advice. August will be the month where you’ll need to tread the path of moderation when it comes to your social life, while September sees a new and intriguing person entering the scene, but it may take a while for you to truly appreciate their worth! The run up to Christmas looks great, but a dip in your confidence levels at work or school may impinge on the festivities. Don’t let it – it will be a storm in a tea-cup! Watch the spending in January, and take a chance on love in March!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Relatively settled influences may well need to be resisted to an extent. You’ll be feeling in an easy going mood, but don’t let that stop you from addressing certain material matters. It might even be in your interests to take an hour in order to plan your week, according to what needs doing and what needs improving! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 29, 36, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 This could possibly turn out to be one of those more useful days where you suddenly have a flash of inspiration or insight, especially relating to work or school that starts you thinking about your future. Something that you have rejected or dismissed should be reconsidered! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 16, 25, 32, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to supportive influences, cash matters are looking a little stronger. However, it might be wise not to organize a shopping-fest just yet. Watch out for hidden expenses: you’ll need to be alert to the extras that will soon mount up. Be warned: a fun evening out could empty your wallet more! Today’s Numbers: 7, 9, 13, 34, 39, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Lunar influences should continue yesterday’s brisk and efficient start to the week. You have the capacity to mop up any leftover chores from last week, and forge ahead in this week’s to-do list. Since tomorrow will shift the emphasis to an emotional matter, use today to get really organized! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 16, 25, 37, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 High levels of air energy will maintain yesterday’s pace, and possibly bring a slightly experimental approach. While this approach will have some very obvious benefits, as in new thoughts and ideas, they may also have a downside: that is a higher chance of things going a little wrong! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 11, 22, 38, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to fairly benign lunar aspects you should find that you can reduce any pressure or limit any demands, as long as you don’t try to go against the general trend. There’s not much room for big and crazy ideas. Keep things simple, both on the work front and the home front! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 24, 31, 41, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The day will be dominated by fairly reflective influences, which may well dilute your responses when it comes to some good or welcome news. Try not to give in to this vibe, or at least figure out what is really bugging you. The planets suggest that something in your day-to-day routine may need a second glance! Today’s Numbers: 4, 14, 19, 26, 32, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Romance hits the headlines, but being subtle is the way to go, whether you’re single or attached. Being cool, calm and collected will be a better strategy than dramatic responses. Singles may need to take on board the fact that they may experience a change of mind or change of heart later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 32, 40, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The planets are generally positive but you would do well to channel your rather flighty energies into something entrepreneurial. You may well have plenty of original and innovative ideas, but motivation may well be lacking, since you could end up investing all your time on a non-matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 27, 36, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a very subtle, but motivational vibe to the day; however, this may be down to your perception rather than the reality. Someone else’s good luck may get you thinking more about one specific area of your life. However, it’s possible that you’re not the entire picture! Today’s Numbers: 1, 12, 23, 36, 42, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 While nearly all the other signs will be heavily influenced by the moon, you’re more likely to be far more objective. You may feel obliged to offer constructive advice as and when you see fit. Your intentions may be good, but they are likely to be misconstrued as interfering! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 33, 40, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Your usually efficient nature will be boosted by the prevalent lunar aspects and will imbue you with a certain amount of charisma and emotional influence, but where this quality will really come into play is on the work front. There’s a minor success to be extracted from the day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 16, 22, 37, 49

