Never does the human soul appear so strong and noble as when it foregoes revenge, and dares to forgive an injury. — Edwin Hubbell Chapin

If you can’t lick ’em, join ’em. — American Proverb

Only the wisest, and the stupidest of men never change.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 This is a day where paying attention to the small details is your best strategy. This is not a day to leave things until the very last minute; otherwise you’ll end up relying on your wits. Excuses, even the most feasible sounding ones, for silly mistakes and errors, just won’t wash! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 23, 27, 34, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It could be one of those days where nothing really goes exactly right, despite your good intentions. There is a distinct inclination to be lacking in gratitude and some Archers may come across as offhand. Don’t let selfish or unreasonable behavior impinge on the day: it will get noticed by others! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 24, 35, 41, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s certainly not going to be the luckiest day you’ve ever had. Avoid taking any risks, even the most minor and carefully planned ones, because they are unlikely to pay off. This applies to a number of areas, including work, finances and relationships too. Play it safe! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 28, 34, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The planets are very likely to expose any faults or flaws in your methods and strategies, so opt for the safest approaches. Keep risks to an absolute minimum and don’t take any chances. Be aware that something that raises your hopes earlier may turn out to be a let-down later on! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 31, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There is a lot to be gained from the Mercury/Jupiter configuration, especially when it comes to work/school, but it may be a case of having to put personal differences or dislikes to one side. That said; you may need to overcome a slight problem with taking orders! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 22, 27, 35, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a chance that some people may recognize a slight edge of selfishness in your actions. The lunar influences won’t assist good communication, so it is up to you to check whether you’re still in tune with others, or whether you’re actually on the wrong track altogether! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 19, 23, 34, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Don’t push your luck, even if everything points towards success. Don’t bend the rules even slightly; stick to the tried-and-tested; and don’t ignore sensible or grounded advice. By the same token, an associate or colleague might do you no favors by encouraging you to branch out! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 16, 24, 32, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The morning influences start off on a fairly dynamic note, but as the day progresses, you may find that you start to dither over certain decisions, which may well slow you down on the work/school front. It’ll be partly a confidence issue, but it’s possible that you’ll not get the best advice from a friend! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 33, 37, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If you decide from the moment you wake that you’ll be considerate and sensitive then you’ll manage to drastically reduce the negative impact of the lunar influences. You will need to look as though you’re taking on board others people’s feelings, even if you are right and they’re wrong! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 13, 21, 39, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A certain amount of self-regulation may be needed, not just today, but for much of the week. If there is any proverb to sum up your best strategy, it is this: ‘a time and place for everything, and everything in its place.’ Bear it in mind and keep your work and your social life apart! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 17, 28, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A steady, reliable approach is your best strategy from start to finish. Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security when it comes to cash-related matters. Pay bills and avoid impulse purchases. A responsible attitude will be the best one in terms of communications in general too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 21, 34, 36, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Heavy lunar influences are likely to eat into your time. The day is definitely going to start with that dreary Monday morning feeling. A surplus of work duties coupled with a minor stress at home will require you to take a step back. The evening is likely to improve your mood! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 27, 33, 37, 39

