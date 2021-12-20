These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Sit loosely in the saddle of life. — Robert Louis Stevenson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A man is not where he lives, but where he loves. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The best tacticians are never impulsive; the best leaders are never arrogant.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a few tricky choices, given the number of oppositions appearing in the first half of the year. Double check your vacation plans, and double check your available cash; start saving now to avoid hassles later! Romance will be sweet in the winter, but a definite reluctance to settle on your part could hold things up; however, the planets in the new year will introduce a much more calming effect but it will be finding time to enjoy a budding or refreshed relationship that will be the problem. Work or school will seem to take over, and you’re likely to be doubly driven, thanks to a possible promotion or reward. However, the summer will see you in a very flighty mood again when what will be needed is a more down-to-earth approach!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A marginally fretful vibe may well introduce a sense of pressure, but could have hidden benefits. It’s a day where you could get long-awaited verification of something that you felt needed addressing. That said; the timing may not be great and you may need to put this on hold for a few days! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 23, 29, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The highly pushy and rather ‘loud’ vibe may well increase a sense of pressure on one front. That said; the cosmic restrictions may actually be working in your favor, by offsetting just enough of your natural caution to see a possible broader picture. In addition, you shouldn’t need to make a snap decision, just yet! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 27, 31, 37, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A highly pushy vibe has the capacity to help you make a good impression on the work-front. Be prepared to be proactive at the right time. However; that same pushy vibe may have a downside: do consider whether you really want to rehash and go over an unrelated past matter! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 38, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s likely to be a subtle downside to what may feel like a highly buoyant and dynamic vibe. A hint of something rather intriguing could fail completely to develop. Incoming answers may be a little vague too. Just as an aside: don’t engage with playing games for today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 29, 36, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Something imparted through what will perhaps be a casual exchange may not seem very significant, but it may enable you to retrace your steps when it comes to a particular issue. That said; take care with casual responses in general: try to avoid committing yourself to something that hasn’t been fully clarified! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 33, 36, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A slightly fretful vibe may have more of an impact on one particular issue than you would like. There’s a propensity to question almost complete developments. There’s also a tendency to change your mind at the last minute. You may even find yourself questioning something you felt certain about! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 14, 29, 37, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Don’t allow minor issues develop into something more. You should have more control than you realize. Aim to lessen any tension. Don’t rise to what may be a very minor clash of opinion. By the same token, ignore any rumors and anecdotes that haven’t been confirmed by a trustworthy source! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 27, 35, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Today requires a little time and effort. As the day progresses, you may find yourself reflecting on a couple of unresolved issues. There may even be a sudden and quite obvious realization. Don’t be tempted to sweep the matter under the carpet, because it will re-emerge again! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 26, 34, 37, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Certain parts of the day may not go entirely according to plan, thanks to the driving forces of the moon. There’s possibly a call for you to take a risk or a leap of faith, one way or another. However, do familiarize yourself with all aspects of this before you commit or decline! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 39, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may need to watch out for going above and beyond the call of duty, particularly when it comes to repairs, fixes and solutions. Recognize the distinction between a helpful idea and an unworkable one. By the same token, something in your day-to- day routine may need a few tweaks, not a complete overhaul! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 27, 35, 38, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A recent or past matter is likely to dominate the day, but don’t allow it to take over. As with other signs, the overriding vibe today will be slippery, but manageable. By the same token, a tricky choice or decision can be simplified, if you look at it from an alternative point of view! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 16, 27, 33, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The moon is likely to radiate a very mixed vibe. New beginnings and new starts may be strongly hinted, but without developing into anything solid or tangible. Like other signs, it may just be a matter of timing and waiting. As an aside: keep things light on the romance front! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 29, 36, 40

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Irene Dunne, Uri Geller, Jenny Agutter, Anita Baker, Emily Lalande, Nicole de Boer, John Spencer, George Roy Hill, Peter Criss

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Pink is known for being outspoken, but the planets suggest that her fans may be upset by something she says in the next few weeks. It may be hard for her win her audience back!

