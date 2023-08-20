Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 20 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We cannot become what we need to be by remaining what we are. — Max DuPree

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who sows peas on the highway does not get all the pods into his barn. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who would rise in the world should veil his ambition with the forms of humanity.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The lunar vibes are likely to put you in quite a fretful mood: it could be that something feels a little off, although you can’t quite narrow it down to what the issue really is. The planets suggest that take a closer look at an emotional/friendship matter, rather than a work-related one! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 15, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may be one of those irritating days where it feels as though everything is beginning to slip out of your control. Sometimes all you can do is just accept that you can’t do everything and that you can’t be everywhere at once. That said; if you can avoid teamwork for the day, then do so! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 21, 30, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day when your patience levels could peter out completely, especially when it comes to new or unexpected incoming information. However, you may well clash with similarly determined types. If something looks as though it’s turning into a power struggle, then defuse it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 28, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Emotional matters might raise a few problems, thanks to the moody influences, which suggest that you may need to moderate your demands. Verbal communications may require more tact, as opposed to a more direct, no-nonsense line. Soften your approach for the best results all around! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 26, 32, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s an element of misdirection from the planets. A marginally selective vibe could perhaps over-emphasize a trivial or minor misunderstanding with regard to emotional development, whilst at the same time you could miss an important moment on a practical level! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 21, 34, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day when you should be able to repel the worst of unpredictable influences. In addition; incoming information may well shed some much-needed light on an issue that has perhaps been ignored so far. All that said; an eye-opening development this evening could see the start of an ongoing process! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Lunar influences are likely to create a rather unreliable vibe and a minor disappointment could be on the cards. That said; if there is a slight let-down, it’s not likely to be one that takes you by surprise. Because you’ll see it coming, you’ll be able to prepare a cool-headed response! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 25, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you may be a little too assertive, thanks to a definite desire to do what you think is right, as opposed to falling in with the general view. This could alienate others to an extent. When it comes to getting and/or securing the results you want, simply employ a gentler approach! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 24, 30, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You might feel that there’s a fairly driven, possibly competitive vibe about the day. That said; unreliable communications may well impede certain processes, thereby amplifying the competitive spirit. It could be a day when you need to reverse this trend by simply stepping back at the right time! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 18, 23, 32, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It may feel that there’s either an increase in your workload, thanks to a prickly Pluto/moon mix. Alternatively, an unexpected time limit could be imposed. While it’s likely to be a day to get through, you should be able to navigate the rather contrary vibe with relative ease! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 21, 30, 35, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 This is a day where if you have outstanding or leftover matters on various fronts, then little reminders are likely to crop up; so too will any hidden costs. This could range from financial matters to neglected work-based issues. Use the prickly vibe to repair and fix whatever requires your attention! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 32, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 An emotional vibe is likely to direct the day and it’s possible that a low-level sense of discontent is likely to creep in. You may need to question your current perceptions. Perhaps someone will appear to be a little unenthusiastic with regard to a previous agreement. It’s not a day for snap judgments! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 21, 30, 47, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Bree Miller, Al Roker, Fred Durst, James Marsters, Connie Chung, Courtney Gibbs, Isaac Hayes, Robert Plant

