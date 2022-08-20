These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 20 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We cannot become what we need to be by remaining what we are. — Max DuPree

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children. — Haida Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who would rise in the world should veil his ambition with the forms of humanity.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A slightly wishy-washy vibe is likely to override the more dynamic planetary influences. You may well assume that it won’t take much to get past one particular matter. However, it’s likely to be one of those days where ‘hidden extras’ will crop up at the most inconvenient time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 32, 37, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Be careful what you agree to. There’s a vague vibe that could create a few minor misunderstandings. However, if someone takes slight advantage of this, then the vague vibe could turn a trace resentful. If communications are clear, no one will need to put their foot down! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 19, 25, 36, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Your energy levels are likely to be high, but you could misdirect them. However; it’s possible that one little smattering of poor luck and/or mistiming will be enough to push you back in the right direction again. However, you may need to know when to quit again! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 31, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A curious mix of warmth and assertiveness is likely to filter through in your dealings with people in general. You may feel a little more emboldened than usual. That said; holding back a little on the work front may be required. Dispense neutral advice and try not to judge! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 29, 37, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s not a bad day. You’re likely to feel fairly motivated and geared up for work during the daytime, with supportive influences giving you the stamina needed to take on the more mundane chores. Current influences may well see an entirely separate matter ease off or recede altogether! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 19, 24, 31, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Balance is what will be missing at the start of the day. Slightly distracting influences may divert your attention from where it is really needed. Certain matters may benefit from a speedier approach. There’s also the strong possibility of good news coming in later, which could brighten your mood! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 30, 37, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If you can resist ever-so-slightly self-involved vibes, you can really make some progress on the work front. Don’t be put off by one individual’s cautious responses; they’re perhaps being overly guarded. That said; it’s not a day to point out someone’s failings; it’s more a day to be strategic! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 22, 25, 34, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you could appear as though you’re switching from one option to another when it comes to work/career matters. It’s possible that you’ll be slightly flustered about incoming information, which may well be completely disconnected to the work issue. Keeping on track may be harder than it sounds! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 21, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Contacts and communications are likely to dominate the day, thanks to welcome changes that are infinitely warmer. Today should be about getting back in touch with colleagues and associates. The visible benefits of being proactive will become more noticeable later this week! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 31, 37, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s likely to be a very warm day, with the planetary accent on your platonic relationships. There’s a subtle theme of something being phased out for something better. There is a little good news on the romance front too: a burst of gentle confidence will help you to open up the communication lines! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 20, 31, 36, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A string of minor influences may create a rather mellow mood when, in fact, you need to be quite proactive. This is good news for any emotional hiccups, but less good for current schedules and deadlines. There may be a slight clash between what you assume and what others perceive on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 31, 38, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It could be one of those unsettled days where the more you try to do, the more the tasks keep piling up. Try to resist the more exacting pull of Mars, which could have you a little stuck on minor details. Try to take a breather to work out what is causing this slight commotion! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 11, 20, 38, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Bree Miller, Al Roker, Fred Durst, James Marsters, Connie Chung, Courtney Gibbs, Isaac Hayes, Robert Plant

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.