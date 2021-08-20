These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We cannot become what we need to be by remaining what we are. — Max DuPree

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who sows peas on the highway does not get all the pods into his barn. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who would rise in the world should veil his ambition with the forms of humanity.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will be focused on communication of all kinds and by the end of the year you should have a firm idea of where you are going in your life. At this time there will be an opportunity for some serious progression at work or school and this may well be associated with an increase in your regular income. Romantically, this year is all about the strengthening and deepening of a particular relationship although there may some tension to resolve in the first few months of the year. Financially, this will be a comfortable year, but the chances for significant growth in your fortunes will be few and will need you to act at speed!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Your energy levels are likely to be very high today, but you are likely to misdirect them. Still, a family member will be on hand to push you back in the right direction again. However, make sure that you plan some fun activity into the evening in order to contain that fiery exuberance! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 23, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Money is likely to preoccupy your thoughts, thanks to indirect influences. Maybe you’ll feel that you need to take stock of what you have and what you’ve spent. You’ll certainly be in the mood to spend more, although there’s a danger that you’ll become a little too focused on cash matters! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 22, 36, 43, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The Pluto/moon aspect may have a minor impact, especially in terms of your finances. If they’ve been in a muddle for a while now will be the time to sort them out, but don’t let yourself get too distracted, because you may find that another key area of your life needs a little attention too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 23, 27, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You should feel quite bolstered by the supportive influences. Whatever intuitive sense you may feel about an imminent change in the direction of your life should be pursued vigorously. There may be an unexpected letter in the mail that helps to prompt a major life choice! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 36, 41, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where you might end up questioning recent strategies and tactics, especially if they haven’t worked as well as you had hoped. You may also wonder if you have perhaps veered off track. If you have, don’t worry; imminent planetary changes will bring the right kind of oomph and pizzazz! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 22, 27, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a great day to act on previous decisions, since the generally supportive influences will help you to convert old ideas and plans into definite and decisive action. If the proposed changes relate to healthier living, then make this day your starting point, because the willpower will be there! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 26, 31, 36, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You have a reputation for being a little secretive or a little hard-to-read. However, the warm vibes might go a long way to reverse this general assumption. You may even surprise a few people before the day is out. The main beneficiaries of this current mood will be the obvious ones: romance and friendships! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 25, 32, 35, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It may be the weekend, but you may feel in a very business-like mood. This would be a great time to capitalize on your desire to accomplish something tangible with the day. If you have a money- making idea at the back of your mind, now would be the time to try and implement it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 24, 31, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communication is the key word for the day. It’s possible that someone may be looking for your advice. Be careful what you say though – if this person is really looking to you confirm or agree with all their thoughts, then there is a potential for conflict based on misunderstandings! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 22, 27, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There may well be a new face on the scene today, and while all the indications suggest that this could evolve into something more, one pesky influence advises a more cautious frame of mind on your part. Don’t leap in and don’t let your imagination carry you away. Hold back! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 11, 23, 34, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Ignore the pesky Pluto/moon aspect. Take advantage of the harmonious vibe: arrange a fun activity for friends, family or your partner, because today, you’ll be much more focused on your emotions and you may even have something of a breakthrough, when it comes to your relationships! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 26, 32, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications may feature prominently. There is the possibility of an encounter, and although it is very unlikely to be related to romance, it could brighten your day. Alternatively, you could hear something that has definite potential in terms of your platonic relationships! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 33, 42, 48

