These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 20 April 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great. — Mark Twain

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A patient that can swallow food makes the nurse doubtful. — Malagasy Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The old horse will know the way.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You will benefit from slowing down a little. A work-related suggestion or proposal could possibly lead to more stress or pressure than it’s worth; so don’t leap in, at least not straight away. Later influences will bring a certain amount of wisdom and enough insight to adjust your response to the earlier development! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There will be some helpful influences flitting in and out through the day. Key areas that may benefit are likely to revolve around your relationships. It could be you find a way to open up the communication lines with regard to a tricky or obscure matter; alternatively, it could be that an ongoing obstruction is lifted or removed! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 27, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It may be one of those days where you’ll be better served by adopting a more cautious attitude. The two key areas that may require a more selective approach will be a work related matter and a piece of news. This could quite feasibly be linked to a specific development from yesterday! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 31, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A steady, reliable approach is your best strategy from start to finish. Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security when it comes to material and practical matters. Pay bills and avoid impulse purchases. A responsible attitude will be the best one in terms of outgoing communications in general too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 28, 32, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to unreliable influences, this is a day where unwise decisions may spring from what appear to be quite solid foundations. Be even more cautious if a romantic-based problem arises, since a hefty Saturn/moon aspect could encourage either a weak remedy or a non-solution! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 13, 27, 34, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It could be one of those days where nothing really goes exactly right, despite your good intentions. There is a distinct inclination to be lacking in gratitude and some people may come across as offhand. Don’t let other people’s selfish or unreasonable behavior impact on your day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 11, 20, 39, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 For a large part of the day you’ll find that romance could be a source of minor irritation. However, the planets suggest that the real source of stress may not be linked to any specific person, and that it may be rooted in a particular material or practical concern instead! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 13, 25, 34, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The morning influences start off on a fairly constructive note, but as the day progresses, you may find that you start to waver over certain decisions, which may well slow you down on the work front. It’ll be partly a confidence issue, but it’s possible that you’ll not get the best advice from a colleague! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 21, 24, 39, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The planets are very likely to expose any faults or flaws in your methods and strategies, so opt for the safest approaches. Keep risks to an absolute minimum and don’t take any chances. Be aware that something that raises your hopes earlier may turn out to be a let-down later on! Today’s Numbers: 10, 12, 27, 33, 35, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 This is a day where poor timing may seem to interrupt or create delays on several fronts. You could find that you’re too busy to respond to good news. Alternatively, there might be a slight increase in your workload just at the wrong time. Get through it: tomorrow will bring a very welcome change! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 25, 32, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If you decide from the moment you wake that you’ll be considerate and sensitive then you’ll manage to drastically reduce the negative impact of the lunar influences. You will need to look as though you’re taking on board others people’s feelings, even if you are right and they’re wrong! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 28, 36, 42, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Certain issues may well eat into your time without your noticing. The day is definitely going to start with a surge of fire and energy, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that you’re home and dry. A surplus of work duties coupled with a minor stress at home will require you to take a step back! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 21, 23, 34, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Joey Lawrence, Don Mattingly, Jessica Lange, Ryan O’Neal, Lionel Hampton, Clint Howard, Toller Cranston

