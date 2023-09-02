Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 2 September 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A moment is a lifetime…..but only for a moment. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If youth but had the knowledge and old age the strength. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Necessity brings strength and perseverance.

MOON PHASE: Waning Gibbous

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s not the best day. A few awkward influences may well encourage a more one-sided approach to a specific, possibly tricky issue. While a burst of confidence will help you to broach this matter, a more balanced outlook will help you to resolve it properly. It’s perhaps best to put personal feelings aside! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 28, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may well be inclined to take a more light-hearted approach than is deemed wise. If you rely too much on talk and/or charm, you may find you don’t actually get very far. It’s a day to be a little firmer. It’s certainly not a good day to try and please everyone all of the time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 30, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to a vibe that will encourage a slightly vain approach, the start of the week could set you up for a bit of a fall. You may be a little too focused on how others perceive you. Trying to impress others may be a matter of subtlety. In addition; you’ll perhaps need to listen to what is being said! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 34, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may well feel like taking it easy for the day. However, a Mars/moon mix suggests that you may need to check whether it’s sensible to take this line, especially if deadlines are looming. If you get a nagging feeling that perhaps you really can’t afford to slack off, then do heed it! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 23, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s possibly a day when you decide you’re in the mood to follow your own wishes. This need not be a negative issue, since there’ll be a certain amount of insight guiding you in the right direction. That said; you may need to think about how you communicate this tendency to those around you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 28, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Don’t rely too much on your intuition over what may well appear to be a routine matter, because the marginally self-serving Mars/moon aspect is likely to misdirect you. In addition; the real underlying issue may be related to a necessary or looming change that you’re not yet aware of! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 21, 30, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A contrary vibe may impact a potential either/or choice, later in the week. This could be related to a new obligation. There’s a suggestion that you’ll wish you’d taken a different approach. With that in mind, it may be best to negotiate some flexibility into any agreements struck today! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 37, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Marginally judgmental influences point to some communication difficulties. It’s not a great day for complicated discussions. By the same token, given the marginally selfish vibe in general, it might be wise to hold off for a couple of days before tackling a sensitive or delicate matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 28, 32, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A tendency to be a little dismissive will be noticeable. While this may not impact too much on personal relationships, this will certainly need to be curbed in the workplace. Bear in mind that an excess of charm is not likely to work. A blasé response at the wrong time may backfire! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 29, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s not the best day, given that a marginally self-serving vibe is likely to have an impact on most signs. For you, this could mean a temporary lack of support. The slightly obstructive influences could leave you feeling a little stranded for today, although this should pass by tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 34, 42, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It is the kind of day where you’re likely to be a little exacting with others, but at the same time, you’ll be inclined to set fairly lax targets for yourself. You may just about get away with this for a short while, but sooner or later those around you may well start to comment! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 14, 23, 37, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a contradictory vibe about it, which may impact communications. Incoming information is likely to dominate your day, but you may need to keep something to yourself for the time being. It may also be wise to set certain boundaries when it comes to a routine change! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 20, 29, 33, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Erin Hershey, Salma Hayek, Lennox Lewis, Jimmy Connors, Mark Harmon, Terry Bradshaw, Keanu Reeves

