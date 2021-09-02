These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A moment is a lifetime…..but only for a moment. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If youth but had the knowledge and old age the strength. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Necessity brings strength and perseverance.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will be full of excitement and the planets indicate that this will be a year when you are more willing than ever before to try as many new experiences as are available! Sporting activity looks quite important for the first months of the year although this might be as a spectator rather than as an active participant. The influence of fire will also be felt in your relationships early in the year and this will see a period of high passion and much romance. As the months progress there will be chances to get very involved in the detail of the running of your workplace or school and this is a wonderful opportunity for you to shine! By the end of the year you will have been so busy you may well need a good rest, but it will all have been great fun!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You may well expect little more than a predictable weekend. However, not-so-dazzling lunar influences will perhaps introduce the fun element and then notch it up significantly. Be aware that over-indulgence today may well lead to one or two groans or blushes tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 27, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A couple of lunar influences may leave you behaving in an unpredictable way. Use the more reliable morning to address any little chores or matters. If you start feeling bored or at a loose end, then look to the evening, which could bring a small element of surprise! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 24, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The weekend will offer some good opportunities in your pursuit of fun, although your energy levels will begin to fall after a brief surge. Use the afternoon to engage in more gentle activities, because romantic matters may be a little breath- taking in the evening! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 29, 32, 37, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The main vibe that today’s influences are likely to bring is one of competition combined with fun. There should also be a wise vibe too, which will moderate the competitive vibe and because it should prevent you from being overly pushy, others will be more inclined to take on board your suggestions! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 26, 34, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There is likely to be an opportunity to settle or deal with an on-going matter. This is likely to be related to material issues. Perhaps a financial glitch gets sorted, or welcome news arrives in later in the afternoon. Whichever it is, there’s a sense of a turnaround before the day is through! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 29, 32, 36, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The planets may bring in some low-level tensions over financial or practical matters during the earlier hours and while sorting the problems won’t seem easy or straight-forward to start with, you should persevere. Something missed or forgotten may provide part of the solution! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 27, 35, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A little tact and diplomacy will ensure a peaceful start to the weekend, since it’s possible that you will be reminded to pay some attention to your family or your partner. If you’re working, you may get a hint or two that you’re being a little distant with colleagues. It’s a very easy matter to remedy! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 22, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It looks as though there could be a big surprise in store for you later. Make sure that you check your snail mail or email before going out this evening as someone may be trying to get in touch with you. Incoming news may not be seismic stuff, but it will certainly put a smile on your face! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 29, 33, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Work related matters may influence your thoughts even though it’s more than likely that you have the day off. It may be harder than it sounds to switch off and slow down, especially if a lingering matter from yesterday is still on your mind. Try and forget it for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 23, 32, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 If you find that romance is a little hit-and-miss or that it is too easy to say exactly the wrong thing at the wrong time, then don’t worry too much. Whether single or attached you should forget about trying to win them with words: a romantic gesture will prove to be far more effective! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 32, 36, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If you can ignore a little flurry of drama in the morning then you will be able to enjoy a fairly relaxed and easy going day. With regard to the little flurry – this could revolve around someone’s problem or error. You may find it hard to step aside or refrain from getting too involved! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 26, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A positive start to the weekend will have you feeling on top of the world. It’s a good day for most activities. However, the less costly, the better, because while there’s nothing to suggest a problem with cash, the Jupiter/moon aspect could make you careless or extravagant or both! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 25, 30, 37, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Erin Hershey, Salma Hayek, Lennox Lewis, Jimmy Connors, Mark Harmon, Terry Bradshaw, Keanu Reevesaw, Gloria Estefan, Lily Tomlin, Barry Gibb, Conway Twitty

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Ben Affleck may have been dismal as the new Batman and his recent talk show appearances have been fairly lukewarm too, but the planets are hinting that there may be a chance for Ben to revive his fortunes in the near future!

