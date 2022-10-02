These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 2 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

To unparted waters, undreamed shores. — William Shakespeare

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Goodness speaks in a whisper, evil shouts. — Tibetan proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Beware of one with a honeyed tongue and a sword in the belly.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The day may require some careful navigation, since incoming information could impact on certain plans. It might be wise to put aside some time in order to get to grips with the information. In addition, you may need to respond sensitively to a separate emotional issue! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 32, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The moon in your sign will be a little intense. Personal relationships may need careful handling; an ill thought-out comment on your part could set things back a little. Keep a clear sense of what you are trying to communicate and bear in mind that you may need to retract a tactless remark! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 28, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A shift in your attitude could have you going off in the wrong direction and you may be inclined to react initially without thinking through the various possibilities. Snap decisions may appear easy, but you’re likely to keep changing your mind. Progress is likely to be slow! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 11, 20, 38, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a definite communication gap, courtesy of the lunar influences and it is highly likely that others won’t be receptive to your ideas, no matter how you present them. There’s little to be gained from persisting; wait until tomorrow for a firmer and more objective perspective! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 34, 39, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There are times when life in general can be more than a little frustrating, such as today, since you may well feel as though others have far too much say over your decisions and choices. A bluntly spoken individual may be a little tactless in dispensing advice, but their intentions will be good ones! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 22, 39, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you will be inclined to spot problems before anyone else. However, communicating your concerns too early may come across as either fretful or unhelpful. Unfortunately, given the prevailing dithery vibe, you will need to get the timing right! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 21, 30, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The lunar influences may bring a trace of doubt over something that may have appeared without complications. If you find that you’re revisiting or reassessing a tricky problem or dilemma, then take your time. A little self-confidence will give you that extra bit of power! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 20, 38, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications may well be unreliable, since sensitivities may run high; and feelings may be a little more delicate than usual. Don’t bottle it all up; if you’re feeling a little thin- skinned, say so. Others are more likely to incorporate this into the way they interact with you! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 21, 30, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It will be one of those days where you’ll feel quite fine, until you encounter unavoidable obstacles, in which case your mood to give way to a slight frost. It’s a day where negative reactions and responses are best kept to a minimum, even in the face of a possible U-turn! Today’s Numbers: 10, 14, 27, 29, 33, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It may start to feel as though someone close to you is pushing their luck with you a little too much and you may not feel comfortable with voicing your concerns straightaway. However, as the hours progress, the lunar influences will become marginally more supportive! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 23, 28, 37, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You could find that you’re rather inclined to rely on others to provide answers and make decisions. There’s nothing wrong with seeking advice, but you could end up depending on them too much. It may be best to solve and resolve what you can unassisted before seeking help! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 22, 36, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Pesky lunar aspects are likely to be a little obstructive for you. A dip in your confidence levels could hold you back on the romance front, and this won’t be helped by the advice of an overly cautious relative or friend this evening. It may be a case of letting something slide! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 32, 38, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Donna Karan, Sting, Don McLean, Lorraine Bracco, Rex Reed, Ayumi Hamaski, Mike Rutherford, Groucho Marx, Ayumi Hamasaki, Kelly Ripa

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.