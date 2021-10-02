These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

To unparted waters, undreamed shores. — William Shakespeare

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He is rich who owes nothing. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Beware of one with a honeyed tongue and a sword in the belly.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! School or work is likely to take the focus for the first couple of months although you might find that progress or recognition for your efforts is harder to gain than you might expect. Don’t despair though, because financially this represents a period of excellent growth. The amount of social gatherings in late spring is likely to clash with the demands of school or work, so pace yourself! Don’t be surprised if you find that you become more emotionally sensitive in the summer; making sure that you keep up with your interests will provide the outlet that you’ll need. You are likely to have a vacation, just not when you expected or planned! For some of you an imminent break is looking more and more likely!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 An evolving matter may develop minor complications. You might feel as though a simple or basic plan of action will be simple enough, but it will perhaps be less straightforward than you imagined. A decision shouldn’t be reversed without a good reason! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 26, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Clarity and objectivity may be lacking throughout the day, thanks to slightly fickle influences. It’s highly likely that a rather tricky issue will develop into a quite obvious either/or choice. However, there’s every indication that you’ll want or need to reverse today’s decision tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 21, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It might be wise to pay attention to incoming information, or at least be alert for possible developments on the work front, since there is a chance that you will come across something useful or advantageous. You may not be able to act on it today, but keep it in mind for later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 27, 31, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be a need to open up the communication lines, thanks to a marginally distant vibe. Someone may appear to be a little detached or even outright aloof. It’s not a day for exuberant responses or approaches. That said, neither is it a day to criticize someone’s mood! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 23, 36, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You may find that you’re feeling even more impulsive than usual. However, the rather fickle influences are about to shift, so don’t go overboard, no matter how tempting the prospect may seem. By the same token, a friend’s enthusiastic encouragement may need to be gently deflected! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 24, 31, 37, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is possible that you will feel torn in two opposing directions. This internal conflict is likely to become apparent on the work front, where what you want and what may be expected of you will be two entirely different things. You might be wise to heed the rules of the environment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 35, 42, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s certainly not a typically gray Monday for you. That said; while dynamic and cheerful influences will shape your daytime, other signs are likely to be feeling a slight sense of pressure. You may need to keep your head out of the clouds from start to finish! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 24, 31, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slightly prickly Mercury/moon combination indicates a slightly pressured day. Work issues could catch up with you and impinge on your regular schedule. Practical matters may well turn out to be quite time consuming, and incoming information may well have a positive angle, but with a slight downside! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 25, 29, 33, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A quietly confident yet gentle approach may be required if you are to resolve a particular issue with regard to a platonic relationship. The Mercury/moon will make it difficult for you to say exactly what is on your mind. There’s a subtle suggestion that you may actually lose patience at the wrong time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 23, 36, 41, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s possible that something may stir up old issues or highlight any potential problems on the emotional front. However, it’s also a day where communications may well be a little prickly and not altogether reliable. Facts could be distorted and gossip could be a little damaging too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 21, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If you leave things to the last minute or postpone tasks or obligations, then the working week may not get off to the greatest start. Obstructive influences are likely to lead to some misunderstandings or mixed signals on a couple of fronts. In addition, there may be a disclosure of sorts this evening! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 31, 40, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Pricklier influences should reverse yesterday’s languid mood, as you’ll feel less inclined to take a chance and you’ll still be strong on self-discipline too. For you, decisions made during the morning hours are likely to be reliable, but do watch out for over-reacting to a non-issue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 33, 36, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Donna Karan, Sting, Don McLean, Lorraine Bracco, Rex Reed, Ayumi Hamaski, Mike Rutherford, Groucho Marx, Ayumi Hamasaki, Kelly Ripa

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Ariel Winter does not seem to be getting good advice about her image, or more likely, according to the planets, she is choosing to ignore that advice. The astrological influences suggest some hard times ahead for Ariel!

DEAR HOROSCOPE:

