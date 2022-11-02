Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 2 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You give but a little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of your heart that you truly give. — Kahlil Gibran

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Of a compliment only a third is meant. — Welsh Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

You can outdistance that which is running after you, but not what is running inside you.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Airy influences could have a mixed effect on romantic matters for single and attached Rams alike. While the mood should be zany and invigorating, communications may well have a blunt edge. You’re not so likely to miss what is being hinted or said; however, it may be harder to strike the right mood Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 33, 37, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may be feeling the need to throw yourself headlong into whatever challenges come your way. That said; don’t go actively searching for glitches to fix, otherwise you could inadvertently engineer minor problems. Channel your dynamic approach constructively! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a generally vibrant day, where choices and options will seem to open up, as you’ll suddenly find inspiration from a chance moment or event. You might be tempted to opt for the less conventional routes and approaches, but go easy; the current vibe is a little too unreliable! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 26, 32, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a hint of stagnation in the current planetary line-up, although you may not actually notice this immediately. It’s certainly a day where the presiding vibe will promise more than it can deliver. You might feel perfectly happy coasting along, but it might be wise to dig a little deeper when it comes to an ongoing issue! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 26, 34, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You may feel the need for the weekend to begin. That said; don’t ignore an outstanding obligation before you kick back and relax, given that it’s a day where previous errors and blips can crop up at the most inconvenient time. Any attempts to cut corners are very likely to be discovered! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 26, 30, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Try to moderate, if possible, a slightly blasé attitude, since it may cause more trouble than it’s worth. Whatever it is that you wish to do will still be available tomorrow, but you’ll be less inclined to over-indulge. A propensity to go a little too far also includes spending money! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 21, 37, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today’s flexible vibe will have obvious benefits and drawbacks. It’ll certainly bring a sense of fun but on a day where you may need to observe some tight schedules. By the same token, fabulous ideas may have lots of potential, but you may need to acknowledge any possible drawbacks too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 11, 20, 38, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There is a slightly contradictory message in the planets. Don’t try too hard to thwart or obstruct someone who you perhaps perceive as a little obstinate. There may be more to this than meets the eye. In addition, try not to be too dismissive of what you hear either, for the same reason! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 16, 22, 37, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A surge of tetchy and restless energy from the Mars/moon combination could actually provide a little on a day where there may be a good chance to get ahead for once, especially when it comes to clearing up any outstanding chores or duties. Do watch out for an easily-missed error on material front though! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 23, 29, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Today’s planets will provide a burst of drive and mental energy, which will be great, if you can channel it. However, it’s likely that you’ll be easily distracted by something that just doesn’t matter, which could result in a missed opportunity – one that may require a colleague to get the ball rolling! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 31, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If you can resist a slight tendency to argue for the sake of it, then it’s not a bad day. A flexible vibe may well open up the communication lines, although you may have to take on board something not to your liking. It may be wise to consider longer- term effects and consequences of your general approach! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 22, 33, 37, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s the sort of day where you’re very likely to zone right in on one activity and stick with it, no matter what. Select your objective wisely. Workers shouldn’t look to leisure pursuits and vice-versa. Work with, not against your immediate environment to make life a little easier! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 27, 29, 36, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

k.d. lang, Stefanie Powers, Keith Emerson, David Schwimmer, Nelly, Paul Ford, Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, Burt Lancaster, Pat Buchanan

