You give but a little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of your heart that you truly give. — Kahlil Gibran

Who punishes one threatens a hundred. — French Proverb

You can outdistance that which is running after you, but not what is running inside you.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead could start with an unusual burst of common sense, which will enable you to deal with any practical matters. The influence of Saturn will remain positive, enabling you to shine out at work or school, and you may even find yourself becoming quite ambitious for success. However, by the summer you’re likely to lose your focus a little. Romance looks as though it will put you through your paces, and there is a suggestion that your indecisiveness will slow things down!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The day brings a more dynamic undercurrent, thanks to the fiery vibe. However; do take care, since a desire to impress could have you skipping crucial stages when it comes to a personal matter. Additionally: you may well need to avoid making commitments that could lead to anxiety in a few days’ time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 17, 21, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Despite the improving vibe, you may miss some advantageous news. Do pay attention to what is being said: incoming information may be patchy and therefore subject to misinterpretation. Avoid looking for microscopic flaws when zoning in on a lingering matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 39, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If you have been feeling a little over-stretched by circumstances, then today should see certain pressures ease, but only temporarily. Use this wisely and bear in mind its short shelf-life to address immediate and short-term issues. As an aside; there’s a possible green light courtesy of incoming news! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a fairly impulsive feel about the day. However; tapping into this may not be as easy as it sounds. When it comes to work/career matters, you may need to be gently persistent with others if you wish to see visible results by the end of the day. The key word is ‘gently’! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 39, 41, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The fiery vibe could give way to a decision to take on too much. You could actually set yourself up for failure. Aim for realistic targets and whatever you do, don’t expect to achieve everything to perfection. It may be an idea to plan ahead in order to neutralize the rather judgmental undercurrent! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 26, 32, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A mixed day may well be in store. An enthusiastic attitude will be appreciated, and will strike the right note with many. However, perhaps this won’t be easy to sustain, because it’s possible that you’ll feel disenchanted with what may be a very minor matter. That said; there may be a second chance to address this later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 24, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Although the vibe is likely to feel highly liberating, take care. A subtle but useful undercurrent is likely to flag up a need for a little self-awareness, particularly when it comes to your platonic relationships. In addition; be careful what claims you make, because it’s likely that you may miss something! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 30, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s an odd day. A little competition is not a bad thing, unless it becomes the sole focus. If you realize that you’re slipping into competitive-mode over things that you would normally shrug off, then it may be a good idea to identify the root cause of this. The feeling that you have something to prove could be a misleading one! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 22, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The fiery moon will supply a boost on two fronts: there’ll be a surge of confidence and a surge of creative thinking. Use this combination for the good. It’ll be possible to think outside the box. All that said; there is a downside, and that is a slight tendency to coast! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 24, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A marginally more impulsive approach is likely to make short work of the more mundane tasks, while a little spontaneity on your part might pave the way to a couple of one-off opportunities. However, the stress of taking a minor risk could outweigh the sense of achievement! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 28, 35, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The fiery vibe may well open up the communication lines. If you can resist a slight restlessness for long enough to read the signs, you could learn something interesting when it comes to the personal front. However, there may be something to appreciate when it comes to the recent past too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 27, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Fresh planetary accents are likely to highlight potential problems or glitches when it comes to the material or practical front, but you may need to factor in a distinct lack of concentration or a dip in your focus. It’s possible that you’ll fail to notice something that would normally be so obvious! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 27, 30, 37, 43

Famous people born on your birthday include: k.d. lang, Stefanie Powers, Keith Emerson, David Schwimmer, Nelly, Paul Ford, Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, Burt Lancaster, Pat Buchanan

Ben Affleck has been having a difficult few weeks and the movement of Saturn tell us that it is about to get a whole lot worse. Expect more revelations and awkward interviews in the coming days for Ben!

