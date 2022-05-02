These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 2 May 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nothing in the world can take the place of perseverance. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. — Calvin Coolidge

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A single conversation with a wise man is better than ten years of study. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Steal a bell with one’s ears covered.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Receding influences may well bring a specific matter into sharp focus. Your fiery independence is likely to be softened enough to open up dialogue. While this shift is most likely to impact on the material/practical front, you could see some gentle improvements in romance too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 31, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A minor slump should be regarded as a brief blip. The work/career front could pose a minor problem, and you could feel as though you’re not really doing anything important or worthy. Perhaps someone else’s success will be the catalyst, although this may be a very slight case of resentment! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 36, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If the morning seems a little too unreliable, then look to the late afternoon for a sense of stability. Compromise is perhaps the key word until then. An argumentative approach in the AM hours will get you nowhere: being considerate will get you further than being demanding! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 32, 39, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Sharper influences could either give you clearer vision, or obscure a particular issue. It depends on whether you’re able to take a step back from a specific emotion problem or source of tension during the day time. With a new level of insight you can forge a way forward! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 17, 26, 32, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 An AM/PM split will see a far more frivolous mood move in after lunch. If you utilize this in a constructive way, then you could secure some good results. The trick will be to think on your feet on the work/career front, especially where incoming information is concerned! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 25, 32, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Although the moon will radiate a gently guiding vibe, it’s a day where you’re likely to question the point or validity of work matters. You’re also likely to be a glass-half-empty type. There may be a trust issue underpinning the day. A poor choice or decision can be avoided! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 11, 21, 39, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If you can overcome the restrictive vibes of the Venus/moon aspect, then you’ll find that you’re able to think that little bit more quickly than usual. You certainly have the capacity to be a problem-solver as well as a problem spotter. You just need to generate a little confidence on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 29, 33, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Don’t be too surprised if a determined mood descends, since the recent influences are very likely to tighten up, somewhat. If there’s a decision that has been rattling around for some time with no resolution in sight, then use this rather incisive, no- nonsense vibe to settle things once and for all! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 25, 34, 39, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There are two prongs to the current planets. On the positive side, emotional problems caused by the moon will be tricky but not impossible, as long as you have enough faith in yourself to go the extra mile. That said; you might do well to exercise caution when it comes to luck and cash matters! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 22, 37, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Receding influences may create a slight issue with communication, but this does have the capacity to improve your relationships. It’s possible that you’ll say the wrong thing at the wrong time, or you’ll say nothing at all when you should be speaking out. Do pay close attention to any corrective advice! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 24, 28, 36, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s possible that a competitive element to the day switches the light-hearted vibe to a somber one. You’re likely to take certain things a little too seriously and you might even feel as though you really need to exert yourself. Perhaps you should figure out what exactly is demoralizing you! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 24, 37, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 What worked yesterday is not likely to work today. If you try to take any kind of risk or chance, you could end up being regarded as too pushy, too assertive or even unreliable. Others may well exasperate you, but it’s definitely a day where you’ll need to step back! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 20, 29, 38, 42

