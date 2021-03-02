These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Be Not Bumptious! — Stan Buchanan

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

It is the part of a good shepherd to shear his flock, not to skin it. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

With money you are a dragon; with no money, a worm.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with an old matter or emotional issue finally being resolved, thanks to welcome planetary transits, which will enable you to move forward or start afresh. June sees work or school taking over your life! It could be that someone will be demanding too much from you but events are very likely to develop in your favor. A summer romance is likely to promise more than it really delivers, but from late September your love life will not only perk up, it will become positively sizzling! The post New Year period sees an ultimately useful planetary clash, which suggests a tricky choice to make. This choice is likely to be related to cash, but the planets are clear on one thing: stick to what you know!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a cosmic go-slow to the current vibe that may not sit well with many fire signs. It’s certainly a day that will be tailor- made for more measured methods and approaches. Do bear in mind that there’ll be little room for over-the-top statements and gestures. Avoid grandstanding too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 28, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The earth-based vibe is likely to be gently supportive and fairly accommodating for most earth signs. However; a few selfish inclinations may well be a part of the cosmic package. A very recent stumbling block could receive the metaphorical green light. If so, take care with how you proceed! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 13, 27, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where you may experience vague doubts or qualms for no real reason. You could even end up second-guessing yourself. Try not to dwell on minor or non-existent worries. As a side note; someone could encourage you to see something in a completely different light! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 26, 32, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While you may feel motivated to tackle certain matters, do bear in mind that you may be too inclined to stick to your usual methods and approaches, no matter what. You may need to actively ensure that you don’t escalate a very minor problem into a major one as a result! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 29, 33

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The day may feel quite stodgy, but you could use this to your advantage. A gentler vibe could open up a new direction that you hadn’t considered before, particularly when it comes to formal and/or professional matters. Don’t necessarily reject a useful or practical course of action if it doesn’t measure up completely! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 32, 35, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day that has the capacity to provide a cosmic nudge on one front. However; there may well be a drive towards perfectionism. Do be realistic about the practicalities when it comes to taking corrective measures. Bear in mind too that team-work may falter under pressure! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 13, 21, 30, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a calmer day, although you should refrain from taking on more than you can handle. You could get through a fairly complicated matter with ease, but a stodgy undercurrent will be more effective than you realize. Avoid trying to tweak something that right now is resistant to change! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 32, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The slower pace bodes well for emotional and romantic matters. However; you may be tempted to speed up a specific process. Informal communications may well play a greater part in this than is necessary. Something or someone else may need just a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 25, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may notice the slower pace immediately, whether you’re working or not. It’s going to be a day where you may need to defer the creativity angle in order to pursue a more mundane course of action. There may be a minor complication, and for this, you may need to play it by the book! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 28, 32, 35, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A supportive vibe has the capacity to relieve the pressure over a particular matter. If you’re contemplating a tricky choice or facing the conclusion of a specific decision, you should find a way to reclaim solid ground again. It’s possible that this will relate to incoming news! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 24, 36, 40, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a definite element of positivity to recognize, although it may not be obvious. The stodgier vibe has the capacity to enable a moderate and possibly indirect improvement when it comes to personal matters. A more measured approach on your part may well turn up something that you might have otherwise missed! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 30, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The sun/moon combination points to a fairly constructive day, but a couple of lesser aspects need to be borne in mind when it comes to communications incoming information may well catch you off- guard, but it is possible that in amid the confusion is a very valuable message! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 23, 38, 44

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jon Bon Jovi, Laraine Newman, Dr. Seuss, Lou Reed, Al Waxman, Gabriele Tarquini, Tom Wolfe, Jennifer Jones

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Selena Gomez has had a successful year so far, but the planets indicate that the next few months will see a number of difficult changes for her, especially in terms of a new relationship!