Great thoughts speak only to the thoughtful mind, But great actions speak to all mankind. — Emily P. Bissell

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. — Chinese Proverb

A company is known by the men it keeps.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Money is looking solid, but your relationships could do with some attention. You might find that you’re feeling over emotional and to compensate for this you could end up being a little dismissive of the people around you. You can still hold back a little without being frosty! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 37, 39, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to a supportive Saturn/Mercury combination you are likely to be more impulsive than usual and possibly a little high maintenance too. This will become apparent in matters of the heart. You may not be easy to please and you could end up wasting a potentially sparkling day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 34, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A Venus/moon mix is likely to confuse you over romantic issues: an inclination to be more independent is likely to make you appear a little distance, whether you’re attached or single. It’s not a day to seek commitment, but it’s certainly not a day to sever connections either! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 32, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a very useful and complimentary split in today’s chart. You’ll have enough vision to see the wider picture and you’ll have enough pragmatism to do all the necessary trouble-shooting. Use this winning mix to make some well-informed decisions where needed! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 30, 41, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A staid and sensible vibe suggests that any struggle to maintain a sensible approach to your finances will eventually give way into a minor splurge later in the day. To avoid the lure of retail therapy you need to instill a little excitement into the day, since boredom may well be behind it all! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 31, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A Jupiter/sun aspect suggests that self-discipline will make a welcome reappearance. That said; you may feel a little uneasy about cash matters. This niggling financial insecurity looks unfounded; there are some good opportunities for fun throughout. Don’t waste the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 21, 30, 35, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A rather bright or warm vibe may be somewhat lessened by indirect influences. Romance could prove to be rather unpredictable, if not outright fickle: a promising development might peter out, while something that seems to be uninspiring could actually be a winner! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 22, 29, 34, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It depends what you want and what your main focus is. You can look forward to an easy-going, fun kind of day, or you could look forward to a very rewarding, if demanding one. Trying to accomplish both is perhaps not a good strategy. Decide what you want and then stick to it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 31, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Mixed lunar influences are likely to send mixed signals when it comes to romance. On the one hand, these influences will amplify your softer side, but they could dent your confidence levels in the process. This, believe it or not, could actually work in your favor, in that someone might like what they see! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 16, 22, 34, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You should be able to enjoy the rest of the weekend without any draining concerns. The planets point to quite a busy and fulfilling day, and the only note of caution is that you’re likely to hold back in whatever activity or event you have planned for the day. Let yourself go! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 24, 31, 36, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Although it’s the weekend you could find that your thoughts turn to any career-based concerns. A rather stoic Saturn/Neptune mix suggests that you’re likely to dwell on a recent error, which may not be possible to correct right now. It may be a day to perhaps switch off! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 32, 37, 42, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The moon is likely to have a rather powerful impact on your communication skills. You’re already known to be the wisest sign of the Zodiac. However, today you will really have a way with words, which could be very useful if there is someone you are hoping to impress! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 24, 32, 45

Stacy Keach, Charles Haid, Sally Kellerman, Joel Tobeck, Charlie Watts, Stacy Keach Jr., Jerry Mathers, Wayne Brady, Marvin Hamlisch

