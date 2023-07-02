Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 2 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The greater the obstacle, the more the glory in overcoming it. — Moliere

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Better an egg today than a hen tomorrow. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Lust and greed have no limit.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A marginally obstructive vibe could descend from the start and an inclination to assume full control or complete autonomy may need to be kept in check on most fronts. All that said; this slightly more serious approach to practical and material matters may well be useful! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may react more negatively than usual to ordinary and predictable developments, especially during the daylight hours, thanks to a prickly vibe. That said; the early evening could see a minor revelation that may not be huge, but there is a very strong hint of a positive reversal of some sort! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 26, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A surge of ambition during the earlier hours is likely to spur you into action from the start. However; trying to accommodate other people’s various demands, requests and views may be much easier said than done. It’s a day to be fair-minded; it’s also a day to be realistic with your goals and targets! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 25, 34, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A subtle AM/PM split indicates that you may need to consider adopting two completely different approaches when it comes to two separate matters. What may well work on one front may be less effective on another. It’s not so much that there’s one right way; it’s more a question of common sense! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 36, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where the planets bode reasonably well for personal resources. That said; it’s not a day to go actively searching for gains; it’s more a day to address minor inconsistencies or fix minor errors when it comes to invoices and financial plans. A small boost in your cash flow is possible, but not likely! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 28, 32, 43, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a strong element of feeling slightly time-pressured. It may be that this pressure is being applied quite indirectly, or it may even be that you’re being too hard on yourself. Either way, you should avoid descending into minor disputes with those who are feeling equally pushed! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 30, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Day-to-day exchanges may well require a fairly strict and consistent approach. Be careful how you respond if someone seeks advice regarding a sensitive matter, since there is a potential for misunderstandings to develop out of vaguely communicated suggestions. Keep gentle hints to a minimum! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 25, 30, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The restrictive energies of the daytime are very likely to morph into quietly simmering ones later on. If the nine-to-five period seems a little flat then look to the evening, when you’ll feel a definite improvement in your mood. Romance may well be the main reason why your day perks up! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 24, 36, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A very subtle AM/PM split could see you burning the midnight oil, but for very good reason. A belated discovery could bring to your attention a particular development that could give you some form of an advantage. All that said; you could overdo it if you’re not careful! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 33, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to get carried away, thanks to highly focused influences. Sometimes it is necessary to relegate developing ideas to the shelf, for the time being, and this is one of those days. Concentrate on what needs doing. Try not to squeeze everything into one day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 21, 30, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Communications are reasonably aspected, thanks to a fairly cooperative vibe, and this may well add a little luck to a particular development on the work front too. It’s not likely to be a huge event, and it’s likely to occur late in the day, but it could point you in the right direction! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 26, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A desire for some kind of material change will need to be kept in check, since this intent will be temporary. That said; it may well be exaggerated by the general vibe of very pushy lunar influences. Do be aware that dramatic changes made today are very likely to lose their appeal sooner or later! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 21, 30, 37, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lindsay Lohan, Michelle Branch, Thurgood Marshall, Jose Canseco, Carlos Saul Menem, Dan Rowan, Jerry Hall, Paul Williams, Richard Petty

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.