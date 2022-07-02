These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 2 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The greater the obstacle, the more the glory in overcoming it. — Moliere

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you were born lucky, even your rooster will lay eggs. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Lust and greed have no limit.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a slightly unreliable vibe that has the capacity to make things seem easier than they really are. You may feel on top of things on the work front, but others may be floundering. If you try and sidestep your share of the work, for whatever reason, then colleagues may well have something to say! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 25, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you can get past a slightly rigid, minimalist tendency on the work front, then you’ll certainly make life easier for yourself later in the week. If you operate strictly on a work- to-rule basis and do no more than you’re expected, you may not be able to call on others for assistance if and when required! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 21, 30, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’ll be a tendency towards exaggerating or overstating the case in order to get your own way. While there’s no comeback indicated in today’s planets, it’s possible that you may have to backtrack in a couple of days. Being tactfully straightforward will be your best strategy! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 22, 26, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Fiery influences will be slightly divisive and possibly tinted with a little selfishness. Emotionally you could find that you’re feeling quite remote or disengaged and not at all in the mood to indulge anyone. It’s certainly not a wise move to refuse incoming requests outright! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 24, 29, 31, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Given the current planetary line-up you are likely to be one of the most relaxed of all the signs, but don’t be too tempted to take the most undemanding route for the sake of ease. Don’t be too readily persuaded to ignore minor problems on the work front. You won’t want these cropping again in a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 23, 27, 33, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you may need to be a little stoic, especially if you’re waiting for specific feedback. The planets aren’t being very charitable at the moment. Positive vibes will be in the ether; you may just need to hang on a little longer to hear what you have been waiting for! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 33, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Mixed influences may be a little energy-sapping when it comes to heavy schedules/demands and you may find yourself in need of some time-out at some point. Important deadlines will have to be met sooner rather than later. Don’t squander your time on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 28, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a slight push-pull dynamic in the fiery vibe. You’ll certainly want to avoid being selfish. That said; investing your time in helping others may lead into resentment, especially if someone seems all too willing to let you do the most. It’s a delicate balance, but not an impossible one! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 27, 32, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A headstrong mood is likely to kick in, courtesy of the moon. This is not to say that you’ll be efficient, though. You may even find that a slightly erratic mood gets in the way of progress. A trace of that fiery overconfidence could be the underlying root cause of an error or miscalculation! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 31, 37, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Fiery influences are likely to have you assuming a little too much, especially when it comes to joint efforts, team-work and collaborative projects. It is possible that your expectations of someone will be unrealistic, or that you’re pushing someone too hard. Take a step back on this one! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 36, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A rather charismatic trait is likely to make you a force to be reckoned with. In addition it will help to eclipse the rather erratic vibe. It is possible that you’ll underestimate just how assertive you can be when you get started on something. A suggestion or offer may be worth considering! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 21, 37, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A touch of overspending is likely to cause you a slight headache later in the week, unless you rein in those extravagant impulses. You may already be thinking about preparations for the forthcoming holiday. If so, then draw up a realistic budget and stick to it. Know your limits! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 27, 36, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lindsay Lohan, Michelle Branch, Thurgood Marshall, Jose Canseco, Carlos Saul Menem, Dan Rowan, Jerry Hall, Paul Williams, Richard Petty

