These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

With every deed you are sowing a seed, though the harvest you may not see. — Ella Wheeler Wilcox

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

All roads do not lead to Rome. — Slovenian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The honorable and upright man keeps well away from both the slaughterhouse and the kitchen. And he allows no knives on his table.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin with a period of reflection and consideration as a blast from the past reminds you of your old dreams, old goals, and old hopes. It could be that some of those old dreams get revived! Throughout the next twelve months those issues of direction are likely to dominate and it will be important to listen to the advice of others if you are to make the right decisions. Emotionally, this is likely to be a roller coaster year, but in a good way. Someone close to you will be surprising you with just how romantic they can be when they try. There will be much for you to enjoy in the latter months of the year and the best advice is to simply hang on and enjoy the ride!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The planets indicate that there may be a clash of interests or a direct choice to make. Some incoming information may seem to shed light on this choice/tension, but could actually complicate your decision. The planets suggest that it will mainly revolve around work/career matters! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You are likely to have very high expectations on the work front, thanks to an exuberant aspect to Jupiter. You may not have your usually high levels of emotional insight, so watch how you speak to others. What you regard as a crisp address may be interpreted as a rather harsh one! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 27, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You should have a vastly improved day, and any recent tensions regarding your finances should seem to at least shrink by lunchtime. You’ll feel back to your normal, efficient, in- control self, so make sure that you schedule a little time off this evening to do something you enjoy: you’ll deserve it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 21, 25, 32, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a possible dilemma for you to resolve, although it can be sorted with a bit of smart thinking. You should get enough support, but only as long as you don’t allow a sense of power go straight to your head. If an older figure dispenses any useful advice, then do pay attention to it! Today’s Numbers: 9, 19, 27, 33, 36, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A highly useful sun/moon combination will turn you into a power sign on the career front: there’s the right balance between ideas and action. However, on the sensitivity front it may be more hit-and-miss, since you’re likely to be feeling too revved up for any emotional dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 29, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to the moon, your mood may well be a little chilly during the day time. The evening should be distinctly warmer and more settled, but don’t take this as the green-light to overdo the romance, otherwise you’ll send out some very mixed signals. Aim for consistency on the emotional front from start to finish! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 20, 32, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The moon is likely to pave the way for a useful realization or discovery, which may not be earth-shattering in proportion but it could be enough to gently steer you in a different direction. Pay attention to information in general, whether it’s casual advice or a shrewd observation! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 21, 23, 34, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You may be in line for yet another stodgy day, where you’ll need to avoid mixing business and pleasure. Whether you’re working or not the planets are suggesting that you’re going to have to defer the fun-angle in order to complete or honor some work- related responsibility. It may not be fun but it is important! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 27, 30, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is a great deal of drive and determination in certain key areas of your life, but not in others. This may leave you feeling a little deflated, since you’ll be able to deal with tricky things relatively easily, while the easier things may well be harder than you assumed. This contradictory vibe will pass soon! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 22, 39, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 An unusually reflective mood will pervade throughout the day, and you may find yourself dwelling on rather introspective matters, such as the way in which something is said, as opposed to what is said. Analyzing every little detail is not the way to go; instead pay attention to the whole thing! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 28, 32, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’re on the cusp of a bit of a change; a shift in the way you think is almost a certainty at some point in the next couple of days, but these things can’t be rushed. Don’t go looking for it; wait for it to come to you. In the meantime, try to react a little more selflessly to a romantic matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 29, 31, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a surge of confidence, cooperation and self-belief, courtesy of the rather assertive lunar aspects. This should give you more of a sense of control over a matter where you have possibly had little say or influence. That said; this planetary support is not likely to last beyond today, so make the most of it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 13, 20, 37, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Don Novello, J. D. Salinger, J. Edgar Hoover, Olivia Williams, Verne Troyer, Embeth Davidtz, Dedee Pfeiffer, Marcia Cross, Dedee Pfieffer, Olivia Ruiz

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

It’s been a difficult few months for Ben Affleck and the movements of the planets suggest that his difficulties are far from over. There could be some bad news on the horizon for Ben!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.