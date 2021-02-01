These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

With every deed you are sowing a seed, though the harvest you may not see. — Ella Wheeler Wilcox

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Deviate an inch, lose a thousand miles. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The honorable and upright man keeps well away from both the slaughterhouse and the kitchen. And he allows no knives on his table.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will see a need for you to develop some self-restraint, as you will have an enormous amount of energy, and will need to channel it somehow. However, success at work or school looks very likely by next spring. You will suffer a crisis of confidence during the year, but this will be followed by a period of time where you will attract lots of friends with your refreshing views on life. Towards the end of the year you’ll enjoy a short lived romantic encounter, but you will feel uneasy at any suggestion of commitment. However, concentrating on the more fun side of romance will restore your faith again, to the point where you’ll need to check that you’re paying enough attention to other areas of your life.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where good intentions could actually obstruct you quite noticeably. Support and assistance may well be there for the asking, but clumsy efforts could end up causing you more work. Do recognize and acknowledge a generous gesture, though; even if the end result does fall flat! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The contradictory influences may feel a little restrictive. A low- level insecurity may hold you back on the work front. It’s possible that you’ll feel a need to present a confident front to mask inner doubt over one particular idea or suggestion. However, you’re likely to have more influence than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 23, 27, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There may well be slight tension in the air, taking the form of a time-consuming either/or choice. It could be as simple as a straightforward choice between following one specific plan and rejecting another. Not wishing to miss out on anything may be a big part of the problem! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 26, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The moon brings a rather erratic vibe. You may well be fooled into thinking that you can opt for the easiest route without incurring any penalties: quite simply, you can’t. Any lack of effort on your part will be noticed, and even if it’s not verbally noted today, it will be at some point! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 22, 26, 35, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a slight sense of pressure kick-starting the week. While you may be expected to admit any errors or miscalculations, it’ll perhaps be a little galling that others can pass the buck. It may be one of those days where a very minor case of double-standards can’t be addressed – not yet, anyway! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 23, 32, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is day where others are more likely to regard you as the voice of reason. While it may be flattering, just bear in mind that you can only do so much. There may well be a tiny element of vanity to keep under control too. If you do help others, do it for the right reasons! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 32, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s certainly scope for positive changes, but it’s a day where you’re likely to adopt a rather counterproductive approach. There could be the opportunity to take a new direction, although you may need to be more methodical and possibly a little restrictive than you would like! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 18, 27, 33, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a marginally frank, outspoken vibe, which may not sit well with a water-sign. You may not appreciate direct rebuttals or responses, and plain-spoken communications are likely to irk you. However, what you hear may well bring about some long overdue improvements in the long run! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Mixed influences are likely to bring in a mainly unreliable vibe. Be wary of incoming information that promises to save your cash and/or cut your general expenditure. Investigate the possibilities, but bear in mind that financial adjustments aren’t well aspected for today! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 28, 33, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Conflicting influences may well muddy the waters. You’ll be able to zone in on a specific problem once it has been identified correctly. The planets suggest some link to uncertain or unsettled feelings, which may not be clarified or even admitted for a couple more days yet! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 33, 38, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Prickly influences are likely to cause unnecessary tensions in your personal relationships. Romance could feel strained. If you’re attached, then you might want to postpone any important talks until the late evening, while singles might benefit from postponing any hot dates until tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 13, 20, 39, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A slight hiccup in your love-life could have you feeling rather tense. The aspect causing this will shift in a couple of days, but in the meantime you can use the dynamic lunar influences to plow through the tasks that require concentration and/or extra effort. Working alone will yield better results! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 16, 24, 33, 47

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Taye Diggs, Christy Turlington, Tia Carrere, Gabrielle Carteris, Isaac Asimov, Cuba Gooding Jr., Alan Beckwith

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Kanye West has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately, but the planets tell us that there is a better period on the way for him, particularly in terms of his career progress!