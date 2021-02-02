These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

“Is anybody home?” called out Pooh very loudly. “No!” said a voice; and then added, “you needn’t shout so loud. I heard you quite well the first time.” — A.A. Milne, from Winnie-the-Pooh

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A half-truth is a whole lie. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A book is like a garden carried in the pocket.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin with a wonderfully romantic emphasis; someone special in your life is determined to make sure that you realize just how important you are to their happiness. The summer months will be taken up with some important business dealings that will require your careful attention: there is a possibility that if handled well you could be on the brink of a major financial breakthrough. Towards the end of the year there will be a chance to throw yourself into an interest or hobby that has always intrigued and interested you. This will also be a time for spreading your wings and seeing more of the world. The New Year sees a change of pace: a new friendship could be the start of something good!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Temporary glitches are likely to be irritating, although they are likely to be reasonably easy to remedy. That said; a seemingly easygoing vibe may encourage you to ignore the here-and-now and move back to a past matter, which may feel easier and less complicated. This may not be a sensible strategy! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 31, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The pace of the day may be slightly chaotic, thanks to an unruly vibe, with one or two possible interruptions. It’s possible that something ongoing will resurface again. That said; don’t let the marginally fretful undercurrent impact too much, otherwise you could end up undoing previous work! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 21, 30, 32, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You could find that progress on the personal and social front may be somewhat hindered by mixed signals and avoidable misunderstandings. You will need to be clear and concise in what you are saying. Take extra care with casual and informal dialogue: steer clear of making flirty comments in particular! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 23, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A surge of fiery energy suggests that you’ll be inclined to demand more on the work/career front on a day where many other signs will prefer a more laissez-faire approach. You may be tempted to micro- manage everything and you could end up being regarded as a little distant as a result! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 27, 33, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Although the overriding vibe will appear to be very easy-going, it’s certainly a day to recognize when something needs to be left alone and when something requires a far more proactive approach. Additionally, watch out for being too assertive over the wrong thing, especially on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It may be a rather frustrating day, where events conspire to bring about unexpected changes, particularly when it comes to a matter of support or assistance. Poor timing may well be a significant factor when it comes to a one-off opportunity that you may have to decline for reasons beyond your control! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 23, 37, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A rather obstructive undercurrent is likely to develop within the context of a seemingly genial vibe. It may end up being a question of plugging away at one particular issue, most likely an emotional one. That said; don’t let this one matter become the center-point of a control-issue! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 22, 26, 35, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A rather chaotic vibe is likely to feel a little too unpredictable for the typical Scorpio, and while there may be little you can do to take back a level of control that you’d like, do take heart. A glitch, delay or miscommunication could lead into a useful insight that you might have otherwise missed! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 30, 36, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While the overriding vibe may feel quite relaxed, you might find that there’s a planetary drive to achieve. It’s possible that you’ll slip into a subtly competitive frame of mind over relatively trivial matters. This competitive approach may not be very constructive at all when it comes to an emotional matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 26, 39, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may not notice the subtly judgmental undercurrent, but it will be present enough to have an effect. You could slip into a slightly inflexible mood, especially if a particular matter isn’t developing the way you expect. As with a couple of other signs, a control issue may give way to poor results! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 23, 27, 36, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Communications aren’t especially great, since it’s a day where you are extremely likely to misunderstand the essential points being made, thanks to a rather fluid vibe, which may even feel a little slippery at times. That said; don’t let small or trivial obstructions grow out of proportion either! Today’s Numbers: 9, 19, 28, 33, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s an odd day; you may feel as though your sense of control is slipping. It’s possible that there may be a very minor and possibly subtle bid for who gets the final say over one specific development. Your best strategy is to wait a couple of days before attempting to deal with this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 15, 22, 37, 41

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Christie Brinkley, Farrah Fawcett, Tommy Smothers, Dexter Manley, Tom Smothers, Michael T. Weiss, Elaine Stritch, Graham Nash, Kim Zimmer

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Madison Beer is being vigorously promoted by Justin Bieber, but so far this hasn’t stopped her being successful despite his ever growing unpopularity! In fact the planets say she may well eclipse his levels of fame before the year is over!