TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nothing quite new is perfect. — Marcus Tullis Cicero

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

You’ve got to do your own growing, no matter how tall your grandfather was. — Irish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who sacrifices his conscience to ambition burns a picture to obtain the ashes.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with the need for a massive clear-out, especially when some fiery energies start stimulating your sign. Your intentions will be good, but you could find that you run out of steam half-way through. Be realistic in your aims and take smaller steps – you’re more likely to get further in this clear-out if you feel less daunted. The summer looks exciting. With Venus moving into a very positive position you’ll be in the mood for pure fun and games, but don’t neglect your personal relationships! The following fall months will bring with a breath of fresh air as it’s possible that you’ll take a completely new direction in life, but you’ll need to make some difficult decisions in order to achieve this.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The start of your weekend looks reassuringly relaxed, thanks to receding lunar influences. This is a good day in terms of relationships, family matters and money. You’ll also be feeling fabulous, so make sure that you have some kind of social event planned for the evening! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 27, 35, 39

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Although it’s Saturday you will be feeling in a get-up-and-go frame of mind, ready to take on pretty much anything. To avoid feeling restless and bored you should throw yourself into some team sport that involves some competition to focus and redirect a surplus of energy! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 24, 30, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Your naturally serious nature will take an almost child-like turn as you are likely to overindulge, which you will enjoy at the time, but probably regret later. You’ll be tempted to treat yourself to all the things on offer, but you can have too much of a good thing. Take it easy and keep a close friend nearby! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 23, 25, 37

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You will find that you’re feeling emotionally sensitive, and in a reflective mood. You are likely to want to spend time in serious company, quietly talking about the important things in life and it will become one of those evenings where you can really bond with a close friend/partner as you share your insights! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 22, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Cash matters may bubble up, thanks to the Mercury/moon aspect, which suggests you may perhaps exaggerate the issue. Something will get you slightly riled, but by putting some distance between you and the problem you’ll see that it is one that you can deal with as soon as it crops up! Today’s Numbers: 4, 19, 21, 27, 34, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You will have one of those ultimately useful days, thanks to the constructive influence of the Pluto/sun combination. The challenges come in the form of revitalizing your energies, as the planets drag you out of a rut and let you start afresh. Just try and stay positive through it all! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 22, 26, 36, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If you find that you’re feeling a little twitchy it could be that you’re in need of a little excitement and a little stimulation, or a change of scene. But before you consider a trip to the mall or to somewhere new, consider the state of your finances. High cost adventures are perhaps not a great idea! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 14, 20, 23, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Unhelpful distractions in the form of romance are likely to divert your attention away from the more important things in life today, thanks to Pluto. Avoid the temptation to get involved in other people’s problems, because there will be nothing you can really do to help! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 31, 36, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A mix of water and earth energy suggests a need to spend the day taking a back seat and letting others have their say. A tendency to be a little too bossy or assertive could create some minor tensions, but by taking a step back and counting to ten before speaking will make life much sweeter! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 30, 42, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Any miscommunication from yesterday will be smoothed over, thanks to a couple of indirect influences exerting a positive effect. You’ll also be in the mood for a quiet time with your friends, rather than a wild night out, but if you receive an invitation to go out, don’t knock it back! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 21, 26, 34, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You could find that you’re in the mood to do some good. Maybe you’ll want to give up a couple of hours for a volunteer group, or more likely, you’ll decide to offer your services closer to home. Don’t neglect yourself though. Nobody will think badly of you for doing some fun things too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 27, 33, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Your sensitive mood will continue and someone who needs your help will turn to you, but be careful how you respond. Making promises that you can’t keep will only cause unnecessary pressure for you. Don’t forget to schedule yourself some well earned stress free time in the evening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 39, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Monica Seles, Tracy Austin, Stone Phillips, Lucy Liu, Britney Spears, Julie Harris, Ricky Felix Godinez, Nelly Furtado, Rena Sofer, Cathy Lee Crosby

