TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Children need models more than they need critics. — Joseph Joubert

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A fool gives full vent to his anger, but a wise man keeps himself under control — Miscellaneous Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Failure is not falling down but refusing to get up.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A pesky sun/moon mix is likely to impact your relationship zone. Tiny little faults and flaws, which you normally wouldn’t even notice, may well be amplified by a contrary vibe. Be tactful when delivering any requests. It might also be best to postpone any new dates for today too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 30, 33, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a subtle or vague focus on unresolved and lingering matters. After a slightly clear start to the day, you could find that the circumstances around this unresolved matter become more muddled as the hours pass. There’s possibly a back-to-the-drawing-board moment! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 28, 31, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Don’t make casual or offhand promises. A contradictory sun/moon combination could create a ‘blustery’ kind of day, where nothing quite pans out the way you want. If you offer to extend a helping hand, then you should expect things to actually be a lot harder than they originally seem! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 15, 21, 30, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There could be a very minor trace of regret over a recent decision. If so, then use today’s exacting vibe to correct it. There’s a secondary issue, which may even be connected to the first and that is a need for caution in communications. Something you hear may not be entirely accurate! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 17, 22, 36, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where contradictory lunar influences are likely to put you in touch with prickly types. Avoid the type of debates that go around in circles; specifically, avoid time-wasters too. As an aside; if you use the daylight hours wisely, then the evening may just bring a little reward! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 16, 21, 39, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Avoid quick fixes for today. What is most likely to work is a step-by-step approach. The idea of backtracking a little may seem the right idea, but you should tread carefully before reversing any recent decisions or actions, especially if you’re hoping to cut a few corners for the sake of saving time! Today’s Numbers: 10, 12, 24, 32, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a slightly bristly vibe at large. Try to avoid acting rashly and don’t be tempted to be economical with the truth. A fairly shrewd and incisive perspective will provide useful insight; however, the sun/moon mix may well obscure your vision until late evening! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 18, 29, 33, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A sun/moon mix could bring in a marginally arduous vibe. The morning hours are more likely to blur the overall picture, while the late-afternoon hours may present something in a truer light. Don’t jump to conclusions and try not to assume too much without proper confirmation! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 31, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications aren’t particularly well-aspected, with mix-ups; errors, and a few crossed-wires being more than likely, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Don’t jump to conclusions; don’t be too hasty to react, and avoid making any important decisions if possible! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 23, 38, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Rather contradictory influences may well pull you in two different directions. Patience levels will be fairly low in general, while your mood may be quite dependent on other people’s actions and reactions. If someone is being a little difficult, then leave it for another time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 12, 29, 34, 41, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Don’t be too surprised if relatively simple decisions become that little bit harder to resolve. By the same token, don’t get too disheartened if group-based decisions and teamwork become a little fraught. It’s not the most gracious day; just work with what you’ve got! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 30, 42, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A tendency to take over might lead to certain misunderstandings. While you may have nothing but good intentions, your specific influence could be interpreted in the wrong way. It may be best to check whether someone needs your help before you leap in. Opening up the communication lines will help! Today’s Numbers: 6, 9, 18, 29, 33, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Hallie Kate Eisenberg, James Baldwin, Edward Furlong, Peter O’Toole, Carroll O’Connor, Victoria Jackson, Hallie Eisenberg

