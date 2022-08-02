These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 2 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Children need models more than they need critics. — Joseph Joubert

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The sun sets without thy assistance. — The Talmud

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Failure is not falling down but refusing to get up.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s not the most reliable day of the week. There’s a clumsy vibe, which could give way to minor errors and mistakes in practical terms. It’s not a day to try and bluff your way through any difficult or complicated situations. However, on a personal level, news arriving later in the day could provide a lift! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 12, 29, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Airy, flighty influences are not likely to boost clarity. It’s a day where you may steer from the path of moderation, one way or another, especially when it comes to material resources. Be sensible with purchases. Avoid credits and loans too, even little ones that seem to have no strings! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 27, 34, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You could find that communications in general aren’t brilliantly aspected, so think before speaking and double check any messages that you send. Career matters or developments on the work front may be prone to a slightly competitive edge. It’s not a day to make too many grand claims! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 36, 41, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re likely to feel as though you’re being pulled in two directions and you’re likely to feel drained by the end of the day. Authority figures may seem unimpressed or halfhearted when it comes to a practical or material matter. However, tomorrow will bring a more reliable vibe! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 29, 32, 37, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Planetary formations may well stir up romantic feelings. Singles could experience a little confusion over an individual, while attached Lions may need to be a little more attentive. Certain development may appear to be unexpected to you, but others may not be all that surprised! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 21, 24, 33, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You could find that you’re pulled in two directions: a rebellious vibe is likely to clash with a slightly unadventurous one. That said; the underlying cause of this inner tension may well be a feeling of dissatisfaction with your career or day-to-day life. Genuine inspiration should come soon! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 32, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While a stabilizing Saturn/moon aspect will function much like a safety valve or like the inner voice of reason, there will be a fairly erratic vibe at work. The upshot is that you could misjudge or over-estimate a particular situation. It’s a day where any restrictions will only appear to ease! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 26, 35, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The lunar influences may well be little more stressful in the morning, and although the afternoon may bring a little dash of luck your way, it could be that you still can’t get out of a potential commitment. It’s not a day to volunteer for too much, especially during the AM hours! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 23, 29, 34, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There may well be a fresher, lighter feel about emotional and romantic matters, thanks to planetary combinations. However, you might need to watch out for being a little too unreliable. It’s possible that you’ll underestimate a temporary or minor problem. It’s not a day to leave things to fester! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 38, 42, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The day has the potential to start out on a strong note; more than that, it should stay that way. A lift, a boost or just generally encouraging signs with regard to an ongoing or postponed matter could be on the cards. It’s not so much a lucky vibe backing you up, so much as a single-minded one! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 24, 29, 32, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 What you will probably need more than anything is some long overdue fun. Demanding influences will seem to place far too much emphasis on results, achievements and targets, especially where work is concerned. If you can, use this evening to generate a lighter-hearted vibe! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 38, 41, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Ultimately you will have a good day, although it may start with a couple of minor mishaps and irritations. There may even be a miscommunication in romance. You should see a gradual change in the vibe around the early afternoon. All that said; you may need to watch out for a well-meaning but unreliable figure! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 26, 34, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Hallie Kate Eisenberg, James Baldwin, Edward Furlong, Peter O’Toole, Carroll O’Connor, Victoria Jackson, Hallie Eisenberg

