Live your life as an exclamation, not an explanation. — Life’s Little Instruction Book

A bad agreement is better than a good lawsuit. — Italian Proverb

There are always ears on the other side of the wall.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you having to put your plans on hold for a while as you rethink the situation: it could be that you need to make a few practical changes for everything to run smoothly again, but this won’t be as difficult as you might think. After the New Year you’ll have more time to focus on the fun things in life, although by April you’ll need to slow down a little to reassess the important things in life. Any opportunities coming your way might seem like harder work than usual, but it will be worth it! October might be a challenging month, so if it is at all possible try and arrange a short break from work or school to recharge your batteries

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 An excess of fire energy could block your ability to think things through fully. It’s a day where you’re more likely to accept information at face-value and you could realize, by the evening, that you have taken a slightly poor decision. It might be a sensible strategy to put the more important things on hold! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 24, 27, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Fresher influences are likely to contain a slightly negative element. News of a prospective development should be received as it is intended: as a possibility, not a definite. In addition; an outspoken person could inadvertently cause a few minor tensions. That said; it’s possible that an offhand comment will actually be useful! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 36, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The fiery vibe is likely to enable a metaphorical repair kit for minor faults and flaws. On a practical level you’ll have the capacity to gain more insight into a particular matter. Alternatively, it could be that you get an unexpected second chance when it comes to something still unsettled! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 26, 34, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Fresher influences should offer a counterbalance to the recently misleading vibe. However; it’s perhaps not a day for spectacular results. Be aware of the current vibe’s limits, since the emphasis is more likely to be on short-term plans and viable, quick-fix solutions to current matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 35, 42, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It should be an easier day, although there is one possible downside. This could be in the form of a clash of opinions. It may even be that there’s a slight dispute over who should take the credit for a good idea or plan. In the light of this, it may not be wise to try and compete with others for the sake of it! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 33, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a distinct sense of moving forward, thanks to a more industrious vibe. You’ll be excellently positioned to deal with an unsettled or uncertain matter. The outcome could pan out in your favor, as long as you’re prepared to negotiate and moderate your ideas if necessary! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 22, 26, 39, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The fiery vibe should actually work in your favor, since it will usher in a very noticeable surge of vim and vigor. Because you’ll have an instinct for knowing what to say and when to say it , it’s a day to secure agreements, seek advice, resolve ongoing matters and generally tie up loose ends! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 33, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It could one of those days where you may accept surface level explanations without pausing to check whether there may be more to an issue than meets the eye. You don’t need to analyze every single comment, but if something doesn’t feel quite right, then maybe that will be the time to raise questions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 30, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may not sense the refreshing vibe immediately, but it will start to filter through. In the meantime, you should use the day to clear up any backlogs, overdue tasks and chores, so you can free up a much easier evening. Use the daytime to address a lingering issue that is possibly connected to incoming news! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 27, 35, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A fiery Jupiter/moon mix will offer you the opportunity to catch up on anything currently outstanding. However, the working atmosphere may feel a little tense, so do watch out for those little throwaway comments, because it’s possible that something may be misconstrued and will need to be retracted! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 15, 22, 36, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There should be fewer limits and restrictions than were present yesterday. That said; don’t just assume that you’ve been given the green light to go ahead with the trickier matters, especially if those matters require any kind of authorization. Cover yourself: get clear, verbal confirmation at the very least! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 24, 37, 41, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A fairly active vibe should give you a little more control over an ongoing matter. It’s also a reasonably useful day for making a good impression on the professional front. That said; be careful how you go about raising your profile: it may be a little difficult to retract something blurted out earlier! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 25, 28, 33, 48

Famous people born on your birthday include: Trisha Yearwood, Jeremy Irons, Rosemary Harris, Paul Williams, Kevin Zegers, Jimmy Fallon, Alison Sweeney, Joan Lunden

Life is improving for Brad Pitt: he is getting more serious roles and his relationship seems back on track again. The planets tell us that there are more improvements on the way!

