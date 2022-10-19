These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 19 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The world is your mirror and your mind is a magnet. What you perceive is in this world is largely a reflection of your own attitudes and beliefs. Life will give you what you attract with your thoughts think, act and talk negatively and your world will be negative. Think and act and talk with enthusiasm and you will attract positive results. — Michael LeBeuf

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Love tells us many things that are not so. — Ukrainian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who hurries cannot walk with dignity.

Horoscopes and Lucky Numbers

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Today’s influences would add an extra bit of sparkle from start to finish, but for the conflicting Mars/Jupiter mix. It may be that there’s something you need to take a little more seriously. Do avoid being dismissive or evasive when it comes to accepting responsibility! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 34, 37, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may feel on top form; it may be that yesterday’s blips melt away, but there may be minor pitfalls that you’ll need to avoid, in order to make the most of the seemingly improved influences. The main pitfall may be centered on taking something or someone for granted! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 32, 43, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Bubbly influences will liven up your social life, almost in time for the coming weekend. While you’re bound to have a much easier day, you do need to watch out for tricky or imprecise obligations. Certain commitments made today could become a bit of a millstone! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There is a definite improvement in relationships in general. There’s agreement and mutual understanding in the air too. However, this does hinge slightly on whether you can resist an urge to be slightly judgmental in the face of someone else’s error or temporary lapse! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 32, 41, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The emphasis will be on communications, with an additional focus on career aims. Certain aspects also bode well for short journeys. However, again this is likely to be for work based matters, such as networking and raising your profile. Use the industrious vibe wisely! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 33, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A slightly fretful vibe in the first half of the morning will pass. The fretful trigger may be a brief disagreement or a moment of discord over very little. This can be easily resolved, so don’t let it drag on and escalate. If necessary, be the bigger person and tactfully disengage! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 29, 32, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to infinitely easier influences you’re on course for some fun moments from start to finish. However, one contradictory aspect may create a slight dilemma on the work front. This should be dealt with swiftly and firmly. Don’t leave it until after the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications will flow a little more reliably. There’s a definite sense of progress to be made with a work-based relationship. Incoming information may well change your mind about a particular issue, but don’t make any snap decisions – give yourself some room to maneuver! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 35, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may feel a sense of the recent pressure easing, but don’t take it as a green light to kick back. Developing frustration regarding an idea or scheme that has yet to take off could set in. It’s a day to be diligent. It may be in your best interests to not rush through a specific process either! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 19, 21, 30, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There may be minor niggles on two fronts: both practical and material concerns may look as though they could begin to escalate. While the practical issue should be easily resolved after lunch, the material blip may not disappear without a certain amount of tweaking! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 26, 34, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The lighter-hearted influences will offer an overdue lift. Getting out and about, if only for a brief break, will be on the cards, and a welcome break in your routine may reverse any feelings of stagnation or sluggishness. If money is looking stable then keep it that way! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 11, 20, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Improved influences after lunch should help to defrost any lingering chilly moods that may develop during the morning. A heart-to-heart may help to clear the air, but time it sensibly. That said; don’t let this get too drawn out, since the evening has the potential to sparkle! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 25, 29, 35, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

John Lithgow, Omar Gooding, Jennifer Holliday, John Le Carre, Evander Holyfield, Divine

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.