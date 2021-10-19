These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The world is your mirror and your mind is a magnet. What you perceive is in this world is largely a reflection of your own attitudes and beliefs. Life will give you what you attract with your thoughts think, act and talk negatively and your world will be negative. Think and act and talk with enthusiasm and you will attract positive results. — Michael LeBeuf

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A quarrel is like buttermilk: once it’s out of the churn, the more you shake it, the more sour it grows. — Irish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who hurries cannot walk with dignity.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with an unusual surge of Fire energy, which will put you in a very sociable mood indeed. New friends are likely to arrive on the scene, but you’ll be inclined to view the world through rose colored spectacles; heed any reservations a trusted friend has about someone new. Towards the middle of the year there are some excellent opportunities for material successes. However, the planets indicate that to really capitalize on this period you will need to be willing to take risks that you might not usually consider. There are indications that you may have some emotional tensions to resolve in an important relationship towards the end of the year. If you handle things carefully this could prove to be a helpful development in the long term.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There are changes on the horizon, although there may be something of an issue to work through first. This could be connected to an emotional or romantic matter that perhaps should have been aired some time ago. You may want to delay this, but addressing it may actually provide a hidden advantage! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to the airy new moon you could be tempted to push the boundary when it comes to even basic routine aims and targets. There’s a tendency to inflate the importance of something that ordinarily wouldn’t draw a second thought. Be warned: being a little susceptible to a little flattery could backfire! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 23, 36, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It may be a good idea to set strict limits, especially when it comes to emotional and personal matters. By the same token, it may not be a great idea to delay ongoing obligations and agreements without a good reason. Self-serving decisions are likely to catch up with you! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 24, 30, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where slowing down may actually help you to get more done. You may think that you’re working steadily and you may not even realize that you’re perhaps being a little inconsistent, but it could dawn on you, bit by bit, that you’ve inadvertently backtracked on something relatively important! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 33, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s perhaps a day to be a little more discerning, because although the airy new moon may have an eye-opening effect, you may initially miss the subtle signs and hints, particularly when it comes to fresh news. There is also a tendency to presume obstructions where there are none! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 20, 39, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The vaguer vibe may be a little irritating, but it will create a constructive breathing space in which you can rethink or re- address a material or financial development. While it’s not a bad idea to be a little receptive to the unexpected, do exercise caution when it comes to signing on any dotted lines! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 22, 30, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The airy new moon may help put a recent stumbling block back into perspective. It may help to regard a setback as a useful development that will help you to make longer-lasting improvements when it comes to personal matters. However, when it comes to romance, you may find that any serious discussions will peter out into nothing! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 26, 34, 43, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A subtly fretful vibe has the capacity to point you in the right direction, particularly when it comes to ongoing issues. It’s also a day where sensible actions could give way to accidental but useful discoveries, although these may require more time. For further clarity and progress, look to Sunday! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 30, 33, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A choice between an ongoing commitment and a developing matter that opens up a new path might not be all that it seems, particularly when it comes to your platonic relationships. Connected to this is a further choice between taking a risk and opting for the safer approach. Proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 27, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A diagnostic undercurrent could turn out to be subtly useful, particularly when it comes to career or work matters. Use this to revisit an ongoing problem, since it’s possible you’ll recognize something that you didn’t notice before. As an aside; it may be a good idea to keep track of verbal exchanges! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 13, 26, 34, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Communications in their various forms could increase in pace, thanks to the energetic vibe and this has the capacity to impact, in a positive way, on personal goals and aims. However; when it comes to a specific delay, you may need to stop sitting on the metaphorical fence! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 12, 29, 36, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 While today may promise to deliver a rather gentle and warm vibe, it could turn out to be a slightly edgy day. Crossed wires and mixed messages will be likely. Additionally; do take extra care you don’t register or subscribe to something that you may regret in a few days’ time! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 22, 23, 30, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: John Lithgow, Omar Gooding, Jennifer Holliday, John Le Carre, Evander Holyfield, Divine

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Marilyn Manson is gradually recovering from his stage accident, but this forced rest is going to do wonders for his creativity. The role of Mercury suggests an exciting new project is on the way!

DEAR HOROSCOPE:

