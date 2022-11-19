Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 19 November 2022.

Few delights can equal the presence of one whom we trust utterly. — George MacDonald

Shared joy is a double joy; shared sorrow is half a sorrow. — Sweedish Proverb

Remember to dig the well long before you get thirsty.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Saturn’s increasing influence could feel overly critical without offering any real solutions. You may be inclined to dwell on something that’s over and done with. Don’t let something you can’t change occupy your thoughts. Push it aside and concentrate on the here and now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 13, 20, 27, 32

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You are likely to be reflecting deeply, especially in terms of romance. There may be issues that you feel the need to discuss with someone special in your life. However, you should postpone any heavy talks for now and concentrate instead on a practical or material matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 31, 45, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may need to step away from doing what you want to do, and consider what others may want you to do. The planets aren’t calling for any major action on your part, just a little more consideration for those around you. Pausing to check on others won’t hurt at all! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 30, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you may well experience a definite shift in your attitude, thanks to the stern presence of Saturn. There’s a slight tendency to be a glass-half-empty person. In addition, you may well be inclined to store up unnecessary resentment over something that no longer applies! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 27, 33, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Saturn’s influence may be a little misleading, especially when it comes to matters closer to home. You’ll have a definite sense of right and wrong; but others may not. What you assume to be the perfect conditions for instigating change may actually be quite unreliable! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 28, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You are likely to find yourself in a reflective mood; however, a minor Mercury/Pluto aspect suggests that you may well decide on the wrong solution for a specific matter. A desire to fine- tune something a little bit may actually turn into a drawn out, time-consuming activity! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 22, 28, 32, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Whatever you want to do today will be a lot better if you wait for a couple of days. The critically obstructive influences are likely to amplify tiny flaws and fault-lines. Solutions may seem a little inadequate in light of this. In addition, something minor, but urgent could crop up unexpectedly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 17, 21, 30, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Saturn’s somber vibe may tarnish an otherwise good day. Communications have the capacity to revitalize an old idea or plan. Don’t be too quick to put your foot down; you won’t need to. However, romantic developments are not looking so positive: maybe you’ll need a little space! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 28, 32, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Split-second decisions or blurted offers may well be the root cause of extra work or additional responsibilities. If you find that you’re in a position where you’ve bitten off more than you can chew, then you may need to wait a couple of days before you can assume full control again! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 19, 23, 31, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The possibility of making small and easily manageable improvements in your day to day life may well appeal, especially since there’ll be very little warning for potential glitches and hitches. That said; those hints are not very reliable and you may want to bear in mind the old saying: if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 34, 36, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 How the day turns out will depend on where your focus is. Obstructive aspects are likely to zone in on your work-based relationships. If it feels as though you can’t do right for doing wrong then take a step back. If you’re battling against an uphill struggle, then postpone your plans! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 32, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Beneath the useful influences is a slightly stodgy vibe that will be hard to navigate. You may feel like throwing in the towel with regard to one problematic work/domestic matter. However, you should persevere, not just for actual results, but in order to generate the right impression! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 21, 30, 37, 48

Ted Turner, Jodie Foster, Meg Ryan, Larry King, Savion Glover, Ahmad Rashad, Kerri Strug, Dick Cavett

