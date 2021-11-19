These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Few delights can equal the presence of one whom we trust utterly. — George MacDonald

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Words must be weighed, not counted. — Polish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Remember to dig the well long before you get thirsty.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a very positive note, with personal relationships very much under the spotlight. Opportunities for a chance meeting that will take your breath away will be there, but you could feel that something, or someone, is standing in your way! June will be a mixed month; one the one hand you’re likely to discover a new interest, but on the other hand you’re also likely to have some minor communication problems, which could lead to sending mixed signals! The beginning of September will be both challenging and rewarding, while a major achievement at work or school indicates more money in October! December will bring a tough choice: do you follow your heart or your head?

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 This could be a great day for making progress on any ambitions that you may have put on hold over the last few months. Although you are burning with a desire to succeed, the influence of Mars in your chart right now means that you will be able to work in a measured way to maximize your chance of success. Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 27, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 This is a very auspicious day for you especially if you have been trying to resolve a deep emotional issue lately. A close friend will be giving you a call or visiting this afternoon. The advice that they give you is really worth remembering as it may be the key to unlocking serious happiness! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 29, 33, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You will be hugely popular today, not just with your friends but also with those who are in a position of authority. Your positive energy will impress everyone around you right now and may lead to some kind of formal recognition of your efforts. Definitely a day for celebration! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 39, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Although it’s the end of the week you will find it very hard to get down to work today. Your mind is focusing on more creative and possibly artistic issues right now and you will need to be careful to ensure that you don’t make any daft mistakes! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 12, 25, 37, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Rebellion will be on your mind today and any form of authority is likely to seem like a reasonable target for your frustration. You need to try and keep things in perspective to avoid any actions that you might live to regret. Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 13, 26, 32, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 As a rule you tend to observe a lot more than most people preferring to listen than to speak. This is one reason why you can be so helpful at providing advice to those around you. Today your wisdom will be in great demand and your efforts will be hugely appreciated. Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 24, 33, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Your new found levels of self confidence will continue to grow today, but due to other planetary influences you need to be careful that you do not allow this to lead to any conflict. It is important that any resentment you may be feeling towards someone is dealt with in a calm and reasonable manner. Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 36, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You will have extraordinary will power today thanks to a very positive aspect between your ruling planet Mars and Uranus. There are some exciting opportunities today. You can use your new found determination to really make a big impact right now. Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 32, 38, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today’s planetary arrangement brings the opportunity for some significant personal development. Communication skills particularly in relation to close friends or family members are working well for you right now so this is a great time to resolve any outstanding issues. Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 24, 32, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Take a deep breath before you step out of your door today as you will be faced with a number of increasingly demanding decisions. People around you will be relying on you to make the right choice and there may money riding on the decisions that you make. If you can keep calm though, this could be a day when you can really impress! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 32, 38, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The need to make a great impression is likely to be uppermost on your mind today. Fortunately the planet Uranus will be casting a positive influence on your ruling planet, enabling you to make split-second decisions that will seem spectacularly insightful to those around you! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 25, 31, 42, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Romance will be in the air today and you may find it difficult to concentrate on the more mundane aspects of your life. Make the most of the day as it promises to offer excitement galore. You may be surprised at who you find yourself falling for, but just follow your intuition and all will be well! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 32, 37, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Ted Turner, Jodie Foster, Meg Ryan, Larry King, Savion Glover, Ahmad Rashad, Kerri Strug, Dick Cavett

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Jaime King is still more well known for her modelling than for her dubious acting talents with the memory of the movie Pearl Harbour still casting its shadow. However, the planets suggest that this could be about to change!

