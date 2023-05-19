Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 19 May 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

What do we live for if not to make life less difficult for each other? — George Eliot

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you do not have patience you cannot make beer. — African(Ovambo) Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

First resolve what must be done; solutions will then become evident.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The planets indicate that relationships are likely to become a minor source of stress today. Something is likely to crop up that interferes with your plans, but if what’s being asked of you is actually reasonable, then take some consolation in the fact that someone will be very willing to share the burden! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 27, 29, 34, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It looks as though there are some cozy moments to enjoy later in the day for you attached Taureans, while singles are likely to be on the receiving end of some welcome attention! A couple of beneficial aspects suggest that keeping an open mind is the way to go today! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 32, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If yesterday you were a little too straight-laced today you’ll be raring to go and ready for some serious fun! Friendships and romance feature highly today, although you may have to make a tricky choice, thanks to the moon. It will, however, be a very minor issue; just try not to overreact! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 32, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’ll be feeling incredibly dynamic today, thanks to the moon, and you’re likely to be in the mood for a good old-fashioned shopping spree too. Just check your cash-flow before you start spending, because you are likely to have a devil-may-care moment once you hit the mall! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 25, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The moon is likely to pave the way for a tricky day today, and you could find that you end up feeling a little too crowded by someone close to you. Try to adopt a more balanced, give-and- take approach; then you’ll feel less guilty about asking for some space later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 28, 31, 35, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While your cash flow is not looking too wonderful you’ll find that romance takes off today, thanks to the planetary formation, but rather than being intense or sizzling you are likely to be in a far more sensitive mood, enjoying some very tender, cozy moments with someone rather special! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 26, 34, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’re likely to have a fabulous day in terms of romance, and an excellent aspect from the moon suggests that you’ll be the center of attention, because someone is going to sit up and take notice of you today! There will also be the chance to get something off your chest once and for all! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 25, 32, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Be careful how you approach a particular problem with someone today, which the planets are suggesting could be associated with a family member, because there is a danger that you will allow your feelings to spill over into anger. Try and remember that a calm approach is always the best route. Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 32, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 An interesting aspect between Mercury and Pluto will see you in a very reflective mood today and this will provide the opportunity for some useful emotional breakthroughs. Penetrating conversations will be the order of the day and those around you may be surprised by your new levels of insight. Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 25, 32, 37, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is very little Earth energy around today and this may leave you feeling a little rootless and even confused about your direction in life in general. A good way of dealing with is to spend some time amongst nature, possibly through a trip to your local park with some friends or close family. Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 21, 30, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Usually you have a calm and reflective nature, but the influence of Mars will be making its presence felt today. You are likely to be feeling very passionate about a particular cause right now. The martial energies in your sign will encourage you to take some direct action to try and create positive changes in the world. Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 26, 32, 37, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Recognition and rewards is likely to be the flavor of the day for you today, thanks to the planets. So if you’ve been feeling a little overlooked or even neglected by someone whose opinion matters you’ll find that today settles all those internal niggles and doubts! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 35, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Pete Townshend, Claudia Kavan, Rachel Appleton, James Fox, Kyle Eastwood, Joey Ramone, Nora Ephron, Malcolm X, Grace Jones, David Hartman, Peter Townshend

