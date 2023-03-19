Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 19 March 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The day will come when, after harnessing space, the winds, the tides and gravitation, we shall harness for God the energies of love. And on that day, for the second time in the history of the world, we shall have discovered fire. — Tielhard de Chardin

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One drink is just right; two is too many; three are too few. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Keep your broken arm inside your sleeve.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s likely to be one of those so-so days. You’re likely to be quite sensitive to the lunar vibe. That said; you could be getting much further on one front than you realize. A slight atmosphere of negativity in the earlier hours may affect your ability to recognize what could be a highly positive step forward! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 31, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The morning may be a non-starter day and it may feel hard to keep the momentum going. Lunar influences are likely to create a slightly anxious vibe for no discernible reason. It will improve slowly. That said; it’s not a day to let someone off- load their responsibilities onto you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There may be a slight feeling of grinding to a halt, thanks to the morning influences. Maybe other people won’t seem very motivated. While you might prefer to see a little more enthusiasm and/or activity, there is a clear call for not being too pushy. A clearer picture will develop later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 26, 34, 38, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There is a very positive vibe in amongst the unsettling ones. If you can hone in on the positive you’ll have a much stronger voice with regard to an ongoing matter. It’s certainly a day where you have more control than you realize. It’s a question of utilizing those traits! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 39, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Planetary influences may promise a little more than they can really deliver. A piece of misinformation from a source that is normally very reliable may need to be double-checked, or you could find that it has set you on the wrong path. Try not to rely too heavily on unsubstantiated information! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 29, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where the routine may appear to be a little restrictive, especially during the earlier hours. However; the morning’s rather stationary vibe may well switch into something far more dynamic later in the day. Aim to reduce the confusion by sticking to the middle ground from the start! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Lunar influences are likely to be bold and slightly clumsy. It’s possible that you’ll over-estimate your levels of intuition and insight on one front, whilst under-estimating a minor problem or glitch on another. It’s a day to direct your attention to where it’s needed! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 23, 27, 38, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s likely to feel a little hard-going, as the responsibilities just seem to pile up. There is only so much you can do, especially when the planets are being a little uncooperative. An intention to make a positive impression on the right types may crop up when you least expect it, though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 29, 36, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a discernible contrast between the morning influences and the evening ones. However, it isn’t really a day primed for brisk honesty or direct analysis. By the same token, you may need to pay attention to a piece of news or an unexpected development rippling in the ether! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 30, 42, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Being thorough will serve you extremely well, helping you to spot and avoid a potential snag when it comes to incoming information. What may appear like brilliant news may need to be reviewed with a more realistic approach. It’s certainly a good idea to re-check the small print later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 25, 29, 38, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Minor tensions are likely to resurface, thanks to the planets. Since the lunar aspects responsible for this will be short- lived, you should find that the stress will ease without any major intervention. It’s not a day to look for problems. A wait- and-see approach might serve you better! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 22, 28, 36, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Lunar influences are urging you to be a little more decisive on the emotional front and a little more active when it comes to your finances. In amongst the potentially unreliable information and mixed signals is a strong grain of truth. Look top the evening to unravel a possible puzzle! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 24, 31, 35, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Bruce Willis, Glenn Close, Ursula Andress, Phyllis Newman

