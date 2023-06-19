Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 19 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Follow your bliss, and doors will open where there were no doors before. — Joseph Campbell

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

All sunshine makes the desert. — Arab Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Better to bend with the wind, than to break.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Lunar shifts bring a more thoughtful vibe. This has the capacity to resolve an ongoing matter in a way that perhaps didn’t seem feasible before. An indirect interruption to your day may be the actual catalyst and although the news may be a little unsettling at first, it will pan out favorably! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 21, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A rather deep vibe has the capacity to support romantic endeavors. However, indirect influences could stir up unnecessary friction over very minor matters. You’ll be inclined to cope easily, but only if you feel in control. Try not to overreact to alternative views and opinions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 27, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Taxing or tricky plans/goals can actually become a lot more feasible. Combining your creative energy with someone else’s down-to-earth pragmatism could be just the formula you need for definite progress. That said; if the offered perspective advises a little more caution, then heed it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 25, 34, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Today could be one of those days when you let something fairly trivial and/or temporary get under your skin. If you believe yourself to be in the right, then you’re likely to go to extra lengths to prove it, but you need to consider whether it is really worth all that energy! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Although one obstruction may lift, most likely connected to incoming information, another may develop. The day is not really geared for spur-of-the-moment decisions. In addition, a specific event might not go according to plan. It’s possible that you may need to admit an error somewhere along the line too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 17, 21, 30, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A searching vibe is likely to have quite a guiding quality. There may be questions hanging in the air regarding a personal matter or choice. That said; an unexpected encounter (one that is not likely to be connected to romance) could have a subtle effect on this particular key area of your life! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 25, 28, 37, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may need to tread one very fine line today. You may need to demonstrate your ability to guide, direct and assume control when it comes to fixing specific issues, but without being overly bossy. This won’t be as impossible as it sounds. Suggest alternative methods and approaches and stick to the facts! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 34, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An unexpected U-turn from someone close could cause you some low- level concern. Don’t be too worried. The rigorously analytical vibe is likely to have an effect on even the easiest-going types. It is possible that letting someone raise a few questions will lead to subtle improvements of some kind! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 23, 29, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications could become a little hit-and-miss. You may be wise to certain misinformation almost straightaway, but challenging any discrepancies will not be worth the stress. Aim to maintain the potentially tranquil vibe by ignoring the things that aren’t really relevant anyway! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 17, 25, 30, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may find that it’s a day where you experience a change of heart – possibly for no reason. If you need to convince or persuade others of this changed approach or attitude, then you may have to choose your words with care. It may be wise to leave an emotional matter alone for the moment, though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 21, 30, 36, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Being evasive or vague is not the best approach to take, especially when it comes to reoccurring matters. It might be an idea to aim for clarity. Bear in mind that direct questions will require direct answers. It’s certainly a day to promote your views, but gently! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 32, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There is a slight inclination towards a materialistic attitude. You may be tempted to take comfort in the things that normally don’t gain your attention. However, it’s possible that you could end up feeling a little disappointed with a specifically impulsive decision in one moment of minor weakness! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 27, 38, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Zoe Saldana, Brent Gore, Brian “Head” Welch, Kathleen Turner, Paula Abdul, Guy Lombardo, Gena Rowlands

