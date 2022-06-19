These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 19 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Follow your bliss, and doors will open where there were no doors before. — Joseph Campbell

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

All sunchine makes the desert. — Arab Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Better to bend with the wind, than to break.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The vibe of the new moon is likely to be a gently corrective one. You’re more likely to identify the source of your irritation through dialogue, especially if you have been feeling a little unappreciated, or that your suggestions are not being considered fully. It’s not a day to let feelings build up! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may find that you’re being pulled in two directions by the shifting lunar influences, especially during the first half of the day. It’s a split choice between being impulsive and being sensible. However, it may be best to go with sensible, especially when it comes to work/career matters! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 19, 21, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It may be a day to establish a few ground rules, since a string of lunar influences may encourage snap decisions, even though you’ll have the best intentions. You won’t be inclined to pause, think and consider, which may lead to less than wise choices when it comes to incoming information! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 31, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Impulsive influences in the morning will clash with more cautious ones in the afternoon. Your judgment won’t be at its best before lunch, so it may be a good idea to delay important decisions and wait for this impulsive phase to pass. Take extra care with old information! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 35, 41, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day to expect the unexpected on a minor level, since you could find that you don’t have as much control as you first presumed. It’s possible that certain plans may undergo a few last-minute changes. Don’t panic. A cooler-headed vibe in the afternoon hours will offer sensible guidance! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 30, 39, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you’re likely to become more exacting as the hours progress. It’s possible that a perfectionist-streak will cause you brief periods of frustration if others fail to meet your standards. The morning hours may accommodate this to an extent, but the afternoon hours won’t! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 26, 34, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A rather obstructive vibe is likely to set in for most of the day, thanks to a distinct AM/PM split. Take the opportunity of the morning vibes to keep going when it comes to a specific matter, which may well be related to your daily routine, even if you feel a little fatigued by it all! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 21, 30, 35

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There are likely to be enough little mishaps to test your patience throughout the day, but things will improve. If you find that your work load increases or that you have to work through your lunch-break, keep smiling, because the slightly pressured vibe will give way to a brighter one! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 29, 32, 41, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If you experience a sudden desire to get everything perfect, don’t worry. Lunar influences will be to blame. If you don’t know where to start in order to create a better or easier working environment, then maybe you should leave it for another day, when you’re less likely to hit a time-consuming glitch! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 24, 37, 42, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The clashing influences will have a balancing effect, to the extent where you’ll feel very clear-headed and on track. You’re likely to thrive in the slightly pressured atmosphere. Work issues can be dealt with efficiently, and with that in mind, it may be wise to tackle those things that have been delayed! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 28, 33, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You might find that you need to take a more flexible approach in your daily routine. A lack of patience means you won’t be feeling very inclined to excuse other people’s errors and you could end up sounding harsh in your criticisms. The possible reason for this may be inner doubt or a lack of confidence! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 34, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The vibe of the new moon is likely to have you playing catch-up throughout the day. There’s certainly a sense of pressure during the daylight hours. Setting difficult standards may increase the pressure. However, your best strategy will be to adopt a fair – as in neutral – approach! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 23, 38, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Zoe Saldana, Brent Gore, Brian “Head” Welch, Kathleen Turner, Paula Abdul, Guy Lombardo, Gena Rowlands

