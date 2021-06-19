











TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Follow your bliss, and doors will open where there were no doors before. — Joseph Campbell

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

All sunshine makes the desert. — Arab Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Better to bend with the wind, than to break.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! This could be a year of significant changes for you in almost every area of your life. The key to making those changes successful is to rely on your instincts and intuition. A new and important friendship is also on the cards and this person is likely to be crucial in many of the big decisions you will be making over the coming months. Financially, this is a year for consolidating your savings and ensuring that you have a carefully planned budget. If you budget well there could be some major gains by the end of the year.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 An uneven AM/PM split is likely to bring in a rather unreliable vibe. Be a little skeptical of incoming information that promises to either save cash or generate more. Investigate the possibilities, but do bear in mind that financial adjustments won’t be very well aspected after lunch! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It is possible that something you perhaps shelved or wrote off a while ago regains fresh appeal. That said; it may also be something that you can’t develop yet. Your best strategy will be to exercise a little patience. Just bear in mind that this shift may not be immediately obvious or visible! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 17, 25, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Conflicting influences may well cloud the waters with regard to a recent matter. The planets suggest some link to uncertain or unsettled feelings, which may not be clarified or even admitted just yet. It may be best to put this one on hold until you have at least identified the issue! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 18, 21, 30, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It may be one of those days where a case of double-standards can’t be addressed: not yet, anyway. While you may be expected to acknowledge any recent errors or miscalculations, it’ll perhaps be a little irritating that others can pass the buck with few or no consequences. Just bide your time! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 22, 28, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to an uneven AM/PM split, a fairly tricky either/or choice could develop later today. This could take the form of a more indirect or subtle moment, such as choosing between taking a bit of a risk and potentially missing out on something. One way or another, this is likely to be career based! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 27, 32, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s possible that by the end of today there may be a subtle change of circumstances that you regard as a step back, thanks to planetary shifts. This could feel like a disappointment. However, there’s a strong indication that this will ultimately offer a metaphorical clean slate! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 29, 33, 44, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The daytime hours will be the strongest in terms of positive influences, while the evening looks to be a little flatter. To make headway in matters related to your relationships and your career you’ll need to act before the sun sets. There’s a possible stroke of good luck too, but be aware of a time-limit! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 21, 30, 33, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The distinct feeling that you’re somehow on the verge of a noticeable change of direction is likely to strengthen later in the day. It may seem to be a case of out with the old plans and in with some new, improved ones. However; given this week’s rather turbulent feel, it may be best to avoid snap decisions for now! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 19, 27, 34, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Be prepared to put your plans on hold until you’ve honored some outstanding commitment. Thanks to an uneven AM/PM split, it is more than likely that while you are busy making your plans, a colleague or associate will be having other ideas. Brace yourself for a switch around the late afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 10, 21, 30, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 An AM/PM split could have you feeling rather tense. The morning’s flexible atmosphere may well promise more than it can deliver. The need to be a touch more measured and a trace more predictable may well become apparent as the hours progress. Minimize this by starting as you mean to go on! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 22, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A more cooperative vibe will govern the first part of the day, but a tendency to speak as you find may need to be kept under control. By the same token, incoming news may seem to be very encouraging at the first glance, but do give yourself a cooling-off period for any major decisions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 16, 22, 32, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 An uneven AM/PM split may well give way to a minor clash between caution and action on a day where the general outlook will turn increasingly more guarded. Going strictly by the rulebook may not yield dazzling results. However, being too lax may not be an option either! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 24, 36, 40, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Zoe Saldana, Brent Gore, Brian “Head” Welch, Kathleen Turner, Paula Abdul, Guy Lombardo, Gena Rowlands

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

There are some problematic planetary influences on the way fro Kendall Jenner in the next couple of months. It seems that a significant backlash from the public is just around the corner!

