Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 19 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Everyone takes the limits of his own vision for the limits of the world. — Arthur Schopenhauer

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Dwell not upon thy weariness, thy strength shall be according to the measure of thy desire. — Arab proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Harsh words and poor reasoning never settle anything.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The recent intensity should ease significantly, lightening your mood nicely. The only problem is that you might be inclined to put your foot in it when it comes to a romantic matter. There may be a slight imbalance in verbal interactions in general. It may be best not to rely too much on humor! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The fierier vibe is likely to bring about a distinct change in your day-to-day approaches. It’s possible that you won’t quite think things through when it comes to the sort of discussions that require a little tact and diplomacy. It’s certainly a day to think before you speak! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 39, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If you can veer away from over-the-top responses and reactions, then it has the capacity to be a warm and amenable day. You may be able to cope with very modest expenditures, but if an expensive opportunity crops up, you may want to think twice before handing over your money! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 22, 31, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to the fiery vibe, you’re likely to overdo it on at least one front. Overindulgence on a personal level may need to be modified or toned down. By the same token, if you receive what seems like fabulous news early on, expect it to be adjusted to a more realistic level later on! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 17, 21, 30, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The general vibe is likely to be far more amenable than of late. However, alongside this is a slight tendency to be a little less patient with others and less sympathetic in general. You may need to demonstrate a little more sensitivity with regard to someone’s minor plight, even if you don’t think it’s important! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 30, 32, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s not a bad day if you remove practical/material matters from the general picture. A slightly imbalanced vibe suggests that you’ll be inclined to overdo it on several fronts. While the lighter mood suggests a carefree day, you may need to watch out for inattentive and/or thoughtless decisions! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 35, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a slight inclination to exaggerate or overstate the facts and figures in order to get your own way. While there’s no indication of a direct consequence, it’s possible that you may have to backtrack in a couple of days. Being more straightforward may serve you better in the long term! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 23, 31, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slightly tetchy vibe at the start should give way to a more cooperative one quite quickly. It’s possible that a lingering obstacle on the material front will start to wane, leaving the way clear for specific improvements and tweaks. Do be a little cautious when it comes to any fabulous offers or bargains, though! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 30, 35, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Don’t be too eager to ignore smaller problems or dismiss any little warning signs, since it’s possible that a work-based situation or even an opportunity will look far easier than it really is. Related problems could emerge from out of nowhere. Just bear in mind that success is by no means guaranteed! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 27, 36, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Although the vibe may continue to be slightly fretful, you should still be able to appreciate the more cooperative planetary tone. There’s certainly more flexibility, which will allow for one minor risk. In addition; communications could clarify an ongoing, confusing matter once and for all! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 26, 32, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Improving influences should kick the ball back into your court with regard to your personal relationships. However, it’s possible that someone may apply some pressure. This distracting presence may require a tactful but firm approach if you’re to steer through a possibly tricky or delicate moment! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 25, 33, 37, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A mixed bag of aspects indicates a mixed day: personal relationships look good, but cash looks a little dubious. However, there could be one moment of slight tension regarding a request or suggestion. Don’t feel obliged to comply or agree. Do clarify what it is that you’re expected to do! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 20, 29, 38, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Steven Anthony Lawrence, Bonnie Biehl, Topher Grace, Beverly Archer, Vinessa Shaw, George McGovern, Anthony Edwards, Brian May, Vikki Carr, Ilie Nastase

