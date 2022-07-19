These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 19 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Everyone takes the limits of his own vision for the limits of the world. — Arthur Schopenhauer

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A poor man who takes a rich wife has a ruler, not a wife. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Harsh words and poor reasoning never settle anything.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Yesterday’s somber vibe is not likely to linger. There’s definitely a fun-angle to invigorate the day but there is also an inclination to either disregard sound advice or sweep something important aside, thanks to an unexpected interruption from the romance front. Choose your moments wisely! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 26, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A zanier vibe is likely to sweep in like a breath of fresh air, bringing with it a distracting sense of personal freedom and flexibility. It’s a day to keep on top of your current commitments. There may well be one or two loose ends to tie up. Whatever you do, don’t make casual promises! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 31, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Don’t allow the fickle influences to undo previous good or hard work. Rise above niggling qualms or misgivings and be fair when it comes to judging situations and results. Nice gestures and generosity are all very well, but being impartial and reliable will get you much further! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Yesterday’s slightly fretful mood should fade away quite quickly. It may be a constructive if predictable day on the work front, but the evening is likely to bring a warmer vibe; this should develop into something more tangible in a couple of days. In the meantime, make a quiet note of an interesting remark or comment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 25, 32, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Yesterday’s slightly rebellious mood is likely to become a great deal more constructive, thanks to a welcome change of mind or attitude. Because this is an excellent day for being decisive, career matters are very well aspected at the moment. Beware of being a little too pushy though! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 24, 29, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Incoming information may take you by surprise. It’s likely to relate to an ongoing problem or matter. The guidance or suggestion might not be what you would have expected, but if you take the time to peruse the main message, you could find that there’s an excellent answer to an old question! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 17, 21, 35, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Glorious influences should invoke a much happier vibe, especially when it comes to platonic relationships. On the work front though, it’s perhaps best not to get too mixed up in what may well be an emotional matter. You may need to avoid being put on the spot at the wrong time! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 39, 42, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The glorious influences would ordinarily boost romance, but the Saturn/Jupiter aspect may well hold you back. Certain signs, signals and hints could be a little confusing. It could be that something you can’t quite define undergoes a subtle change. Try and keep as many options open for the next few days! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 33, 46, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a better day all round, so take full advantage of it. A lively Venus/moon combination will reverse the previously somber mood and will ensure that you’re feeling highly sociable. Friends will feature strongly, so make sure that you clear your workload in plenty of time! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 11, 20, 32, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Improved influences bring a very positive slant. That said; you may need to overcome slight qualms when it comes to a specific decision. It’s possible that a very recent decision turned out to be the wrong one: this could be a simple case of a temporary dip in your confidence levels! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 27, 38, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A string of fun-generating aspects bode well for leisure and romantic matters scheduled for later in the day. However, they may not be as effective when dealing with strategic matters on the work-front. There may even be a hint of disapproval from an authority figure; if so, then do pay attention! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 26, 31, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The powerful vibes of the new moon are likely to override one dithery influence, making this quite a strong, decisive day, so long as you stick with whatever you may have started. It is not a day to flit from one thing to the next, in order to keep on top; it’s more a day to commit! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 33, 38, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Steven Anthony Lawrence, Bonnie Biehl, Topher Grace, Beverly Archer, Vinessa Shaw, George McGovern, Anthony Edwards, Brian May, Vikki Carr, Ilie Nastase

