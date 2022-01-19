These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Everybody can be great because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. — Martin Luther King Jr.

He who feeds the hen ought to have the egg. — Danish Proverb

Your fingers can’t all be of the same length.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with flashes of intuition guiding you in the right direction at work or school, which could have a positive effect on your finances. If you’re overcome with a feeling of bashing your head against a brick wall in June then ride it out. October is looking good, with the focus on romance. You’ll be sizzling and ready for anything, but don’t allow your sense of vanity to get in the way. By the end of the year travel is likely to feature as the traveling bug bites you hard.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You can certainly make the most of the smoldering vibe by seizing any romance related opportunities. That said; it’s not a day to try and get out of any previous commitments, even the informal, social ones. Don’t expect others to accept something that you know, if you were in their place, you wouldn’t! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 22, 26, 34, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s likely to be a contradictory day with an unpredictable vibe. While romance could benefit from this, the more practical areas may seem a little baffling. Don’t assume that everything has to flow smoothly and perfectly: a slightly lucky break could develop out of a minor error! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 39, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Mixed influences are very likely to set a cozy scene for romance and then go about undermining it with irritating glitches throughout the day. Don’t try to over-extend yourself in order to impress someone. Broadly speaking, the simpler your plans, the less likely something will go wrong! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 26, 32, 35, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While the overriding vibe may be a little unreliable in general, a specific matter on a personal level will be well aspected. Clearing the air may well bring a hidden advantage, if you go the right way about it. It’s also possible that you’ll see someone in a new light as a result of this! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 27, 33, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 If there’s ever a day primed for light-hearted romantic exchanges, then today is it. In addition; the communication lines should feel more fluid when it comes to easy-going exchanges. This is all predicated on keeping it light and not getting too immersed in heavier dialogue though! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 26, 34, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a sense of a welcome U-turn in today’s planetary line- up. Something that perhaps wasn’t quite fully completed or concluded, will either resolve itself, or it will lose significance. All that said; if you need to go over old ground with someone, then keep it fair and neutral! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 26, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s likely to be a mildly odd day with a broadly positive flavor. A moment of coincidence or moment of good timing and good luck may well give way to a positive development. In addition; a possibly clumsy exchange has the capacity to tune into the sparkling vibe when it comes to romance! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 33, 37, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Romance is likely to subject to the mixed and slightly contradictory vibe. It’s certainly a day to be attentive, but without being obvious about it. Extravagant gestures might not be a good move, while curbing a slightly competitive edge is likely to work. It’s also a day to observe the rules of give-and- take! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 27, 33, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A marginally fretful undercurrent suggests that you could waste time pursuing one specific matter, which could even be an obsolete one, at the expense of a fresh development on a romantic level. When it comes to a possibly convoluted either/or choice, erring on the side of caution may be best for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 13, 25, 34, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The mixed planetary line-up suggests that you’ll be able to meet any competitive activity or challenge without feeling any pressure. However, when it comes to romance a slightly careless attitude could backfire, and your run of good luck won’t be enough to undo a possibly poor impression! Today’s Numbers: 8, 19, 26, 35, 41, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A rather cheery, optimistic vibe could encourage you to go out on a limb or embrace the new. However; it’s a day where your expectations may appear to chop and change. Mixed signals are highly likely on the romance front. In addition; it is very possible that someone close makes a very good observation! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 22, 27, 33, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You might need to adjust your method according to the responses you get, especially when it comes to communication in romance. It may not be as simple as sticking to one specific approach. Being overly direct may not be advisable. That said; an overly softly-softly method may seem to rankle at times too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 19, 23, 29, 36, 44

Famous people born on your birthday include: Dolly Parton, Robert Palmer, Shelley Fabares, Jean Stapleton, Trever O”Brien, Jodie Sweetin, Shawn Wayans, Wendy Moniz, Junior Seau, Trever O”Brien

Cassie has certainly increased her exposure since dating Sean Coombs, but she hasn’t yet had the celebrity recognition in her own right that she has been dreaming of. Unfortunately, the planets suggest that the possibility of stardom is slipping further away!

