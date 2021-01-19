These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Everybody can be great because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. — Martin Luther King Jr.

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The first drink with water, the second without water, the third like water. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Your fingers can’t all be of the same length.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will see a boost of supreme inner confidence rise to the surface that will encourage you to take on many new things, although your quick thinking won’t allow you to make too many mistakes. You’ll enjoy a burst of energy come the spring and will probably take on more responsibility at work or school. If you don’t get your reward straight away just hang in there, because it will come, eventually. Towards Christmas there will be a period of time where nothing seems to go right either at work or school, but you’ll pull through this with a successful achievement that puts you back on track again! By the start of the New Year you’ll feel unstoppable, but this will be the time to exercise caution, because your dreams and plans will seem just a little too wacky for everyone else; wait until February, when your good sense returns!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary shifts are unsettling. There may be a direct clash between making progress and keeping the atmosphere nice and sweet. Tomorrow’s influences will be more conducive to changes, while today’s influences are perhaps a little too considerate and a little too short-sighted! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 24, 26, 36, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where your objectivity may shrink with regards to an emotional issue. An overreaction on your part could result in mild embarrassment later on in the day, and you might need to retract an earlier statement or opinion. Muted and neutral responses will be your best strategy when it comes to a past matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 17, 27, 33, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a slight tendency to over-invest in a non-productive area, and at the same time to neglect an area that really could do with some attention. It’s a day to check, and if necessary reassess your priorities. What you may think is important on the work front may not be how colleagues see it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 34, 38, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Emotional attachments could move a notch, thanks to yet more planetary movement. There may be a trace of confusion in romance. The issue of commitment could raise its head; alternatively, there could be a new development or even a choice to make. The planets suggest you don’t rush! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 21, 30, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There are a lot of watery influences about, but this could be quite counterproductive. It may be hard getting yourself started and it’s possible that you’ll succumb to a rather defeatist attitude when things don’t quite go your way. Like other signs you’ll need to filter out the emotions from a non-emotional issue! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 25, 37, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary shifts may well impose an emotional perspective on what should be a purely practical or material matter. If there’s any low-level discontent with your lot, then don’t look for little palliatives to boost your flagging self esteem. The boost you’re looking for will actually be career-related! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 27, 33, 46, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The planetary changes may be useful, but they may not be the sunniest ever. Perhaps you’ll feel as though you’re not making the most of your abilities and talents. It could be that someone else’s success will get you thinking along the right lines. It’s a day to decide where and when! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 31, 37, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It may a weekday, but the planetary changes could have you being utterly distracted from your duties and assignments. New plans are on the horizon, thanks to possible incoming information. That said; an inclination to wait for good things to happen won’t help you get to where you should be! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 15, 24, 33, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where your mood can be traced back to an emotional issue. Blowing your hard-earned cash on unnecessary purchases is one possible reaction; going all out to redesign your home is another. Money-based decisions should be avoided and the emotional issue should be at least acknowledged! Today’s Numbers: 6, 16, 21, 26, 35, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Mars is not helping at the moment. A bit of unwelcome news could give way to some fraught moments, but hold off from reacting. The newly supportive influences should not be underestimated. Guidance and insight may come at you from an unusual angle, but it’ll be there for the taking! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 23, 26, 34, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Venus shifts, bringing with it a strong sense of good and bad; right and wrong; and up and down. However, you may be a trace too idealistic, which could give way to rigid inflexibility. Don’t judge others too harshly. Try not to impose unrealistically high expectations, either! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 31, 38, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It is possible that something stops you in your tracks completely. By the evening it is more than possible that a specific event will have had quite an impact. This event could be a piece of information or even the arrival of a new face, but the key areas that it affects is likely to be a romantic one! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 21, 30, 44

