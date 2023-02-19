Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 19 February 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Fear is the tax that conscience pays to guilt. — George Sewell

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who knows nothing doubts nothing. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A known enemy is dangerous, but a false friend is worse.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A subtly supportive vibe is likely to zone in on emotional matters. Perhaps the air will be cleared. Don’t under-estimate one specific development towards the evening. As an aside, given the romantic connotations of the day, the evening looks set to be a little quirky but pleasant! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 39, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s not a bad day for romance. If you’re attached, then original and thoughtful gestures will be appreciated. If you’re single, you too might want to avoid the more traditional tokens, since the late-appearing sun/moon mix is likely to have quite a quirky effect on romantic interactions. Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 31, 38, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Incoming information needs to be viewed with a certain amount of objectivity. The same could be said of a specific individual too, later in the day. Someone new and exciting may well catch your eye this evening, but a very slight tug-of-war for control could develop! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 30, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications are well-aspected and romance looks set to be the main beneficiary. Don’t try to play it too cool. The quirky sun/moon combination will provide the interesting atmosphere. All you’ll need to do to make the most of this is be gently attentive to your partner/your date! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 33, 38, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The daytime may well turn into an exercise in tact. A well- meaning colleague’s advice may unintentionally steer you in the wrong direction. Be subtle in your rejection, though. The evening vibe should be a great more relaxed, but the same rule may apply: be delicate with someone if you’re really interested! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 12, 20, 39, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s likely to be an entirely different day from yesterday: a genial vibe will provide genuine support in work matters. Don’t be surprised if you find that you’re on the receiving end of a minor stroke of luck either. All that said; you may let that airy poise slip a little, thanks to a romantic encounter this evening! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 31, 35, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You might find that you’re feeling thin-skinned during the daytime and this could spill over into a potentially warm- hearted evening. The dynamic vibe during office hours may be a little too robust for your taste, but it may be a question of perspective. Try not to take business debates too personally! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 26, 30, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s an organic feel to the day. How you’re perceived in the evening may well be directly connected to your approaches and attitude earlier on. Being a little too assertive or inflexible in one environment – as in the work-place – could dent your image a little when it comes to new romances! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 21, 34, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A quirky vibe will move in. It will be subtle at first, but as the hours progress, it will intensify. With that in mind, it’s a day to play to your strengths in both work matters and in romance. Avoid little games and be yourself. There’s no need for any kind of artifice or pretense in either case! Today’s Numbers: 5, 10, 16, 33, 37, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The quirky vibe should provide the missing sparkle, not just on the romance front, but on the work/career front too. Incoming information may well be just what you need to hear and an ability to be in the right place at the right time should serve you well from start to finish! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 29, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Feelings of being a little overwhelmed by practical matters are just that: feelings. If you’re faced with a list of chores/tasks to complete, then take a steady approach, but don’t get too bogged down, because the influences point to an unexpected and pleasant encounter this evening! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 22, 38, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Gregory Hines, Florence Henderson, Meg Tilly, Drew Bledsoe, Jimmy Hoffa, Hugh Downs, Dave Dravecky, Jack Benny

