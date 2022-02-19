These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A proud man is always looking down on things and people; and, of course, as long as you’re looking down, you can’t see something that’s above you. — C. S. Lewis

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Who seeks a friend without faults dies alone. — Turkish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A night without moon or stars is like an ignorant mind.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a rocky note in terms of cash related matters, and because certain planetary changes will encourage spending, you’ll need to guard against being too spontaneous and impulsive when it comes to unnecessary purchases. June looks much better, although your vacation plans might need some minor adjustments. August will be a challenging month; with several planets in opposition this won’t be a time for relaxation, but it will be a time for action and planning. September could bring some unwelcome news in terms of work or school, but October will see you feeling very happy over a specific relationship! All your hard work should pay off in December, but don’t feel obliged to take on too much in January!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 After a rather demanding weekend you’ll be relieved to hear that the planets should settle down for a little while. On top of that, today’s lunar influences are likely to introduce a little luck, although the evening’s influences may well encourage a more reckless strategy that reverses the daytime’s gains! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 25, 34, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Communications are more favorably aspected in the afternoon than they are in the morning. The key areas for some positive developments include work/school, and careers. Just try to aim for consistency: appearing indecisive or even indifferent could slow the pace down too much! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 27, 36, 42, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Improved lunar influences should ease the pressure, or at least illuminate the easiest way forward. You’re likely to be presented with one or two opportunities to further your career or to boost your reputation. There is one note of caution: incoming information may not be all that helpful! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 13, 25, 37, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Good ideas will start flowing more easily but communications may be a little unreliable. If you can avoid responding to certain situations in an overly emotional way, and opt for a cooler approach, then you will be able to get others to listen and take on board your suggestions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 17, 28, 33, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Relatively easy-going influences should keep the Monday-morning blues at bay. A couple of lunar aspects indicate a change of mood and a change of pace, and although this will be temporary, it will enable creative thinking. You should really capitalize on this while it lasts! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 36, 39, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Money matters look solid. The bolder influences in the earlier part of the day are likely to pave the way for you to generate a little more. However, you might find that your initiative peters out by the late afternoon, so don’t rely on it too heavily; just take advantage of it while it lasts! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 25, 33, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Don’t be too dismayed if things seem to keep going wrong, because minor blunders are likely to indicate an alternative and better strategy. Keep going, especially through the daylight hours, which is when you’re most likely to either be inspired, motivated or bolstered! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 28, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If there is some long standing project or task that you’ve been working on, today is the day that you’re likely to see some visible achievement or even a reward. The lunar influences indicate certain accomplishments, but make sure that you don’t take on too much before lunch! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 29, 45, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While the afternoon is easy-going and favorable for steaming ahead, the specific morning influences could direct your attention to something that can perhaps be left for another day. It’s perhaps less a question of producing visible results for all to see and doing something that is ten times more useful! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 22, 27, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Communications ease, although you’ll be a little prone to verbal misunderstandings during the morning. Mixed messages and assumptions may create a few minor but embarrassing moments. That said; do make sure that you don’t end up backing yourself into a corner when it comes to emotional matters! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 15, 24, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If you can exercise a little self-discipline then today should show some improvement. The key area that is most likely to benefit is the money zone. However, a certain amount of restraint may be required to achieve this. There may be a slight boost in cash, but there’s also a tendency to fritter it away! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 22, 27, 38, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you go with your inner feelings, you may find that you’re thinking about some very long-term changes to key areas of your life. Some quite drastic changes may spring to mind, but the timing (and the current influences) may not be totally reliable. Plan, don’t implement just yet! Today’s Numbers: 6, 16, 21, 30, 33, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Justine Bateman, Smokey Robinson, Margaux Hemingway, Jeff Daniels, Lee Marvin, Prince Andrew, Holly Johnson, Seal

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

In career terms, things couldn’t be better for Gary Oldman right now as audiences and critics are in love with his portrayal of Churchill. However, the planets tell us that his relationship troubles are only likely to get worse!

