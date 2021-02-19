These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

A proud man is always looking down on things and people; and, of course, as long as you’re looking down, you can’t see something that’s above you. — C. S. Lewis

If you bow at all, bow low. — Chinese Proverb

A night without moon or stars is like an ignorant mind.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a fun note, with the emphasis on friendships. As spring eases into summer you could find that you’re contemplating a new sporting activity; do it: it will widen your social circle, and maybe even kick-start a new romance. The summer will continue on a positive note, with some opportunities to boost your bank balance. The offers of work may not be what you would prefer, but they will certainly pay well. This period will also see you developing a rejuvenated interest in a vocational or training course that will pay dividends later in the year. The post Christmas period is likely to bring numerous short trips and days out with friends, as the emphasis swings back to your social life again. This will be the most expensive part of your twelve months ahead, so you will be very glad of the extra money gained in the summer months!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to a well-timed, fiery burst, yesterday’s uncertain mood is likely to firm up into a far more decisive one. Take your time with regard to a personal matter; it may warrant a little more consideration. External advice and input may be well meaning but it may be wise to resist it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 25, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Since the effects of the fiery moon will give you short bursts of concentrated energy, this should be channelled strategically, it. It’s a day to deal with quick problems and tackle very short- term projects. It might be best not to deal with anything that requires a longer term commitment! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 21, 30, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Striking the right balance between sensitivity and activity won’t actually be as effortless as it sounds. It may be down to walking a very fine line, particularly in romantic matters. However; get this right, and you may be able to completely reverse a slight sense of stagnation! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 28, 34, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 If, for any reason, you’re using the sprightlier vibe to clear any backlog, do keep an eye out for imminent openings and opportunities too, since you may get a chance to develop or build on something suggested very recently. There may be a stroke of subtle or indirect luck too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 25, 31, 36, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A fiery Venus/moon mix will reverse yesterday’s natural reserve, perhaps a little too much. That said; there may well be a minor discovery that either changes your outlook or changes your mind when it comes to a recent but lingering matter. Tread carefully and avoid impulse reactions in order to resolve it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 30, 35, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While the fiery vibe will appear to restore some balance, particularly when it comes to personal matters, you may still be tempted to take a short cut in order to save time. This could turn out to be a false economy. You may just need to plod through one specific issue! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 29, 31, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A fiery vibe has the capacity to resolve one particular issue, if you can impose a little self-discipline and not allow too many alternative opinions to cloud your view. Incoming information may appear to open up several options, but it’s certainly not a day to chop and change too much! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 35, 41, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A subtle undercurrent of cosmic wisdom is likely to assist your decision making processes when it comes to most minor matters and issues, but do take care on the financial front. Specifically, on the romance front, there may be an unexpected development: one that is possibly linked to a recent exchange! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 22, 27, 33

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The fabulous Venus/moon aspect is likely to have a positive impact on your day. Domestic matters feature strongly: what may seem like an obstacle may actually work out in your favor. On the romance front, though, there may be an unexpected development that will need more time! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 39, 41, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While social situations will be very well-aspected, there will be much more to the day than kicking back and relaxing. A particular, possibly ongoing matter may undergo enough change to require additional attention, discretion, and/or commitment. Fresh information may play a part in this! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 28, 34, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to the fiery vibe you’re likely to be a lot more strong- minded, perhaps a little too much. Trying to speed certain things up could rebound. Don’t expect people to rush their decisions and do avoid making hasty decisions too. Some things may benefit from having a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 28, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 This is a day where you could regain a little perspective or you could experience a moment of sudden insight over a specific matter, thanks to a very welcome shift in the cosmos. All that said; it might be better to let something go, even if it doesn’t feel like the right thing to do! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 27, 31, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Justine Bateman, Smokey Robinson, Margaux Hemingway, Jeff Daniels, Lee Marvin, Prince Andrew, Holly Johnson, Seal

Jennifer Lopez is moving into yet another area of business with the launch of her range of shoes. However, the planets do not indicate that this latest venture will be successful. In fact it could be an expensive error of judgement!