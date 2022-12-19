Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 19 December 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Straighten up your room first, then the world. — Jeff Jordan

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Wheresoever you go, go with all your heart. — Confucius

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Learn as though you would never be able to master it; hold it as though you would be in fear of losing it.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It may be a day where you need to preempt possible glitches and errors. A realistic frame of mind will be useful for spotting any weak-spots in any plans, proposals or suggestions, since the pricklier influences could a burst bubble or two later on towards the evening! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 23, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may feel as though the current vibe can’t quite settle down into anything definite. If the morning aspects give you the go- ahead, the afternoon ones will present a stop sign, and vice- versa. It may be a question of scheduling certain tasks or duties for another day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 24, 37, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may find that you’re struggling against the general tide, a little. While you may well favor a dynamic course of action, certain interactions may call for softer responses. You may be focused more on how quickly something is done, while some others may prefer a more systematic approach! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 22, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may need to curb a rather generous and spontaneous streak, since a temptation to overextend yourself could create a slight headache by the end of the day. It’s certainly a day to bite your tongue if you feel you’re about to offer extra assistance to someone. Casual offers will be taken seriously! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 26, 39, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It needn’t be a taxing day. You could find that you’re feeling more riled than usual as the day progresses. However, going with the flow will take less effort and cause less stress than trying to wade against it, especially when it comes to deciding and establishing who is supposed to be doing what! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 26, 32, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If there’s a general feel to the day then it’s likely to be an inflexible one with a slightly nagging quality. Quite simply, you won’t be able to please everyone all the time, because there will be quite a few people unwilling to budge. Don’t engage with pointless dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 21, 30, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications in general may be subject to a slight frost. It could even be one of those days where informal exchanges (including texts and emails) are likely to be read the wrong way. Do make sure that you communicate clearly to minimize mixed messages or signals! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 29, 33, 36, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If you can get past a slight tendency to react negatively to certain developments, then you’ll certainly have an easier time. The more approachable you are, the more likely you’ll get help as and when you need it. Someone in particular may be able to dispense some very useful advice! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 13, 21, 30, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day with a very subtle positive-versus-negative vibe. There’s a minor gain to be appreciated at some point in the day. However, this is likely to be information based, as opposed to a material increase. That said; this may be something that you have to actively seek! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 23, 37, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Feelings and sensitivities will be running high, thanks to the moon in your sign. It’s perhaps a good day to surround yourself with useful practical or material diversions. It’s not so much about avoiding certain emotional dialogue; it’s about waiting until you have more time to give! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 15, 28, 35, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A clump of contradictory aspects will certainly make themselves felt. You could find that you’re in an easy going mood, but do bear in mind that the overriding vibe may a little prickly. Be careful what you say and where you aim any witty comments. Others are likely to take offense easily! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 27, 31, 35, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s possible that you will feel a little constrained. However, this could be down to either your temporary perception of things, or due to others being louder, pushier and more insistent. Try not to overreact to whatever is bugging you; tomorrow lightens the load all round! Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 12, 20, 44,

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Tim Reid, Cicely Tyson, Robert Urich, David Susskind, Alyssa Milano, Amy Locane, Jessica Steen, Jennifer Beals, Daryl Hannah, Tyson Beckford

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.