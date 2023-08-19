Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 19 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

There is no security on this earth; there is only opportunity. — Gen. Douglas MacArthur

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who says what he likes, hears what he does not like. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To live long and well, employ moderation.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A cordial and fairly warm mood is likely to last until the evening. If you can rein in a tendency to be sidetracked by trivial developments, then you should be able to take some advantage of a more dynamic vibe that said; it’s a day where you’ll be a little more susceptible to flattery and gossip than usual! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 23, 32, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The start of the week has the potential to be a strong one in work/career terms. That said; it’s a day where you could run out of steam. Extending certain responsibilities and goals beyond the working day may not be a good idea, since the thought of going the extra mile is likely to become quite unappealing! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 32, 38, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You’re likely to experience a burst of energy, which you can direct quite easily into work or career matters. However, do be warned that other people’s levels of commitment and dedication are very likely to be hit-and-miss. Teamwork and collaborative efforts may be more subject to luck than skill! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 21, 30, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a decisive, dynamic start to the week, although it’s possible that you could begin to develop second thoughts about the more impulsive decisions you make. A change of heart this evening may well be down to your confidence running out. It’s not a day to heed strident voices! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 25, 29, 36, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s an element of poor timing, in that just as the working week begins, so the need to relax may move in. There’s also a subtle planetary hint of a trivial development. If this is addressed promptly, then it is very likely to remain trivial. That said; there’s a slight tendency to leave things to the luck- factor! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 23, 27, 35, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It could be one of those days where you can really gain some very useful insights, thanks to an insightful vibe, which could identify something that may help in the short term. However, do bear in mind that these insights could contain a slightly judgmental angle. Take care with verbal responses! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 25, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you may develop slight intolerance, especially when it comes to other people’s blunders. Try to minimize your exasperation, since you may not be one-hundred percent exempt from committing the occasional blunder yourself. If you doubt whether you’re being fair or not, then say nothing! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 34, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a lively, go-getting day if you discount communications, which could go a little awry. Two-way communications will be especially prone to misunderstandings. A tendency to try and exert more control over a developing matter may well be regarded by others as a vote of no confidence! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 25, 31, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There should be a burst of positive planetary energy. However; there’s also a slightly high-maintenance vibe in the background too. While it’ll be difficult to get started and get others started, making the first move may well pay dividends later in the week. It’s a day to push yourself! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 24, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You are likely to be feeling slightly constrained; not by your situation, but by other people’s rather unpredictable approaches and responses. Consistency in general may well be lacking. However, you may also need to recognize that you too could be a little more proactive on one particular front! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 28, 32, 43, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s certainly enough clarity in the current planetary line- up and you should feel clear-headed enough when it comes to making an important decision. However, there could be a few distractions to hinder progress. It’s a day when you may have to decide what to leave for another time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 34, 37, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There may be a tendency to oscillate between options, especially during the later hours. The morning will have a more reliable vibe. Work and practical matters should benefit from some straightforward dialogue. However, a fairly recent matter may become a sore point: if so, then leave it for now! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 21, 30, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lil” Romeo, LeAnn Womack, John Stamos, Adam Arkin, Lee Ann Womack, Diana Muldaur, Lil” Romeo, Gerald McRaney, Bill Clinton, Jill St. John, Tipper Gore

